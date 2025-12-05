3 reasons Chargers can take down the defending champion Eagles

The 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers will host the 9-3 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Multiple national media outlets, experts and pundits are picking the Eagles in this matchup. How can the Chargers take down the Eagles?

Chargers rushing attack versus Eagles defense

The Chargers ran the ball effectively against the Raiders. Running back Kimani Vidal led the way with 126 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Overall, Los Angeles finished with 192 yards rushing as a team.

The Chargers have had a revolving door along the offensive line this season due to injuries. The coaching staff used the bye week to self-scout as the players rested and recovered from a brutal travel schedule to start the season. A new left tackle in Jamaree Salyer and a healthier right side of the line emerged from the bye week.

The offensive line looked solid and on the same page against the Raiders. The Eagles lost one of their best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter for a few weeks due to shoulder surgery.

The Eagles also just lost safety Andrew Mukuba, their highest PFF graded run defender, two weeks ago to injured reserve. Their third-highest graded run defender, Zach Baun, has been limited at practice with a hand injury.

The Chargers may get rookie running back Omarion Hampton back this week. If he is not ready, Kimani Vidal has proven to be capable of shouldering the rushing duties. The Chargers should run the ball at the Eagles defense.

Chargers defensive backs against the Eagles pass catchers

The Eagles' rotation of pass catchers isn't a mystery. Wide receivers Devonta Smith, AJ Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert account for 1904 out 2,514 passing yards on the season.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter may plan to attack AJ Brown with the team's bigger cornerbacks in Cam Hart and Benjamin St Juste. Brown sees just shy of 80 percent of his targets on short and intermediate routes.

If Chargers defensive backs can keep a lid on the Eagles pass catchers, the Chargers pass rush can come to life with the Eagles offensive line being banged up.

Keeping Saquon Barkley in check

The Chargers defense came out of their Week 12 bye week fired up with a few new wrinkles from defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The Chargers held Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty to 2.1 yard per carry last week.

The Eagles offensive line is banged up and doesn't appear to be firing on all cylinders. Eagles running back Saquan Barkely has managed only 3.7 yards per carry this season and down to only 3 yards per carry the last 4 games.

If the Chargers can hold back the Eagles rushing attack and force long third-down attempts, the Chargers pass rush will be able to turn up the heat on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Both teams are facing multiple injuries at key positions. If the Chargers manage the game well and get in a positive game script, they can take down the defending Super Bowl champions.

