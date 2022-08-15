Skip to main content

Pair of Chargers' Offensive Lineman Named to NFL's Top 100 Players List

Two offensive lineman of the Chargers have cracked the NFL's Top 100 Players List.

The NFL's Top 100 Players List revealed the first half of its rankings on Sunday night and two Chargers made the cut.

Center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater were voted by their peers to crack the list. Linsley came in at No. 60 and Slater at No. 79.

This is the second consecutive season in which Linsley is rated as the top center in the league. In his first season with the Chargers in 2021, Linsley started all 16 games, earning Pro Bowl honors. Across 1,076 snaps last season, he didn't allow a single sack.

Aside from his physical traits, another aspect that separates Linsley from others in the league, is his football IQ. He truly operates like the quarterback of the offensive line, calling out what he can assess from the defense’s formation during pre-snap.

“He’s been very valuable. He’s played a lot of football at a high level and he’s a guy that I can bounce things off of, ask questions, and he helps me become a better player," rookie Zion Johnson said during the first week of training camp."

Slater too, turned in a marvelous season last year, earning second-team All-Pro honors at left tackle as a rookie.

Slater held up strong against some of the NFL's top pass rushers, earning a PFF grade of 83.6, ranking second among rookie offensive lineman in 2021.

Slater, 23, has already proven to be one of the top blindside protectors in the NFL at such an early stage in his career. Meanwhile, he believes there's plenty of room for additional growth, going from year one to year two.

"I feel like I can be a lot more consistent. There were times where I felt like I was getting the job done, doing what I want to do. But, there were also a lot of times where it just could have been better as far as consistency," Slater said at the start of camp.

Players ranked 100-51 were each revealed on Sunday night. Those ranked from 50-21 will be released on NFL Network on Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at 1:30 PM PT. The top 20-1 players will be the following week on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5:00 PM PT.

