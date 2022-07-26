Chargers’ Pre-Training Camp Roster Projection

The long anticipated offseason is now behind us and training camp is finally here. The Chargers veterans report to camp today, joining the rookies who arrived a week ago at Jack Hammet Sports Complex.

With football on the horizon, here's a pre-training camp roster projection.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Herbert is the unquestioned starter for the foreseeable future and the team re-signed Daniel to continue having a veteran voice in the quarterback room. Stick is the only question here and I believe he remains on the squad as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.

Running backs (4): Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III, Joshua Kelley

Ekeler and Spiller are locks to boast the running back room. There’s a case to be made that one of Rountree or Kelley could be fighting for job security in training camp, but I see each of them gutting it out for this season.

Fullbacks (1): Zander Horvath

Horvath will have his work cut out, competing with Gabe Nabers in camp. But with the Chargers using a draft pick on Horvath and his pass-catching ability offering another wrinkle to get involved, I have him beating out Nabers.

Wide Receivers (5): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

The Chargers re-signed Williams to retain their receiving duo of he and Allen. They’ll trout out the same core of pass-catchers with the addition of Carter who also offers kick and punt return capabilities.

Tight ends (3): Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty

In letting Jared Cook walk in free agency, the Chargers found Everett to fill his shoes, while getting younger and inevitably will offer more from a pass-catching standpoint. Parham and McKitty will serve reserve roles and should progress another step forward with another year under their belt.

Offensive line (9): Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson, Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes

The Chargers took Johnson in the first-round to plug their right guard spot. Factoring in Johnson, the offensive line is set with the expectation of right tackle which will provide a training camp battle with Pipkins and Norton dueling it out for the starting nod.

Defense

Defensive line (6): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Christian Covington, Jerry Tillery

The Chargers added four newcomers to the defensive line group and most of them will slot right in as starters and rotational players. Keeping six interior defensive lineman is a big number, but it will allow them to play matchups more regularly up the middle.

Edge (3): Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II

The Chargers duo of Bosa and Mack will see the bulk of the snaps off the edge. But they also have Rumph and Kyle Van Noy, who’ll sevre a hybrid role between edge rusher and linebacker, to round out the team’s options at edge.

Inside linebackers (5): Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy, Kenneth Murray Jr., Troy Reeder, Nick Niemann

After losing Kyzir White in free agency, the Chargers added Van Noy and Reeder to supplement the linebacker position. It may not be the flashiest group, but they have several options who each offer something different.

Cornerback (6): J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan, Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Ja’Sir Taylor

The Chargers beefed up their cornerback department by adding the top free agent on the market in Jackson and signed Callahan, who can play the boundary and the nickel. For a unit that hit some bumps in the road last season, they should be vastly different on the back-end this year.

Safety (5): Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, JT Woods, Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb Jr.

The Chargers didn’t change much of their safety group other than adding Woods, a speedy rookie who flashed in college the ability to run with the best of them and come down with interceptions in the deep part of the field.

Special teams

Kicker (1): Dustin Hopkins

Punter (1): JK Scott

Long snapper (1): Josh Harris

The Chargers brought back Hopkins to handle the kicking duties after a productive second half last season. Meanwhile, they turned to a new page for their punter and long snapper, adding Scott and Harris to round out the specialist group.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.