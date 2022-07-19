Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

The Chargers rookies report for training camp on Tuesday, and the veterans will follow a week later. With the start of training camp on the horizon, here's a look at all the important dates surrounding the Chargers that lead up to Week 1 of the regular season.

July

July 19: Rookies report for training camp

Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) July 30: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

August

Aug. 1: Deadline for all clubs to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 2(c) to determine a player’s eligibility for the IP Benefit

Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) Aug. 4: Hall of Fame Game (Jaguars vs. Raiders)

Hall of Fame Game (Jaguars vs. Raiders) Aug. 4-7: Hall of Fame Weekend

Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) Aug. 7: Open training camp practice for fans (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Open training camp practice for fans (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) Aug. 9: If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2022 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in 2023

Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) Aug. 13: Preseason Game 1 – Chargers vs. Rams (7:00 p.m. PT)

Preseason Game 1 – Chargers vs. Rams (7:00 p.m. PT) Aug. 16: Roster cutdown to 85 players by 1:00 p.m. PT

Joint practice with Cowboys exclusively for season ticket holders (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) Aug. 20: Preseason Game 2 – Chargers vs. Cowboys (7:00 p.m. PT)

Preseason Game 2 – Chargers vs. Cowboys (7:00 p.m. PT) Aug. 23: Roster cutdown to 80 players by 1:00 p.m. PT

Roster cutdown to 80 players by 1:00 p.m. PT Aug. 26: Preseason Game 3 – Chargers at Saints (5:00 p.m. PT)

Preseason Game 3 – Chargers at Saints (5:00 p.m. PT) Aug. 30: Final roster cutdown to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. PT

Final roster cutdown to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. PT Aug. 31: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 9:00 a.m. PT. Practice squads can be formed consisting of 16 players

September

Sept. 4: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs

Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs Sept. 5-10: Each team is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 3:00 p.m. (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a regular season Sunday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a Monday game; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game

Each team is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 3:00 p.m. (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a regular season Sunday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a Monday game; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game Sept. 7: Deadline of 1:00 p.m. PT for all NFL Player Contracts, Practice Player Contracts, Tender Offers, and miscellaneous amounts to fit within each Club’s 2022 Salary Cap, in anticipation of the expiration of the Top 51 Rule

Deadline of 1:00 p.m. PT for all NFL Player Contracts, Practice Player Contracts, Tender Offers, and miscellaneous amounts to fit within each Club’s 2022 Salary Cap, in anticipation of the expiration of the Top 51 Rule Sept. 8: The Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL Clubs at 9:00 p.m. PT

The Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL Clubs at 9:00 p.m. PT Sept. 11: Chargers vs. Raiders, Week 1 (1:25 p.m. PT)

