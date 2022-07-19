Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1
Here's a look into the Chargers training camp calendar from now until mid-September when Week 1 begins.
The Chargers rookies report for training camp on Tuesday, and the veterans will follow a week later. With the start of training camp on the horizon, here's a look at all the important dates surrounding the Chargers that lead up to Week 1 of the regular season.
July
- July 19: Rookies report for training camp
- July 26: Veterans report for training camp
- July 27: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- July 28: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- July 29: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- July 30: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
August
- Aug. 1: Deadline for all clubs to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 2(c) to determine a player’s eligibility for the IP Benefit
- Aug. 1: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 4: Hall of Fame Game (Jaguars vs. Raiders)
- Aug. 4-7: Hall of Fame Weekend
- Aug. 5: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 6: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 7: Open training camp practice for fans (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)
- Aug. 9: If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2022 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in 2023
- Aug. 10: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 11: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 13: Preseason Game 1 – Chargers vs. Rams (7:00 p.m. PT)
- Aug. 16: Roster cutdown to 85 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
- Aug. 17: Joint practice with Cowboys exclusively for season ticket holders (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 18: Joint practice with Cowboys exclusively for season ticket holders (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
- Aug. 20: Preseason Game 2 – Chargers vs. Cowboys (7:00 p.m. PT)
- Aug. 23: Roster cutdown to 80 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
- Aug. 26: Preseason Game 3 – Chargers at Saints (5:00 p.m. PT)
- Aug. 30: Final roster cutdown to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
- Aug. 31: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 9:00 a.m. PT. Practice squads can be formed consisting of 16 players
September
- Sept. 4: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs
- Sept. 5-10: Each team is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 3:00 p.m. (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a regular season Sunday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a Monday game; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game
- Sept. 7: Deadline of 1:00 p.m. PT for all NFL Player Contracts, Practice Player Contracts, Tender Offers, and miscellaneous amounts to fit within each Club’s 2022 Salary Cap, in anticipation of the expiration of the Top 51 Rule
- Sept. 8: The Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL Clubs at 9:00 p.m. PT
- Sept. 11: Chargers vs. Raiders, Week 1 (1:25 p.m. PT)
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.