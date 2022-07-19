Skip to main content

Chargers Training Camp Calendar: Important Dates Leading Up to Week 1

Here's a look into the Chargers training camp calendar from now until mid-September when Week 1 begins.

The Chargers rookies report for training camp on Tuesday, and the veterans will follow a week later. With the start of training camp on the horizon, here's a look at all the important dates surrounding the Chargers that lead up to Week 1 of the regular season.

July

  • July 19: Rookies report for training camp
  • July 26: Veterans report for training camp
  • July 27: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • July 28: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • July 29: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • July 30: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

August

  • Aug. 1: Deadline for all clubs to conduct physical examinations pursuant to CBA Article 45, Section 2(c) to determine a player’s eligibility for the IP Benefit
  • Aug. 1: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 4: Hall of Fame Game (Jaguars vs. Raiders)
  • Aug. 4-7: Hall of Fame Weekend
  • Aug. 5: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 6: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 7: Open training camp practice for fans (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)
  • Aug. 9: If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2022 and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in 2023
  • Aug. 10: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 11: Open training camp practice for fans (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 13: Preseason Game 1 – Chargers vs. Rams (7:00 p.m. PT)
  • Aug. 16: Roster cutdown to 85 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Aug. 17: Joint practice with Cowboys exclusively for season ticket holders (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 18: Joint practice with Cowboys exclusively for season ticket holders (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
  • Aug. 20: Preseason Game 2 – Chargers vs. Cowboys (7:00 p.m. PT)
  • Aug. 23: Roster cutdown to 80 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Aug. 26: Preseason Game 3 – Chargers at Saints (5:00 p.m. PT)
  • Aug. 30: Final roster cutdown to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Aug. 31: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 9:00 a.m. PT. Practice squads can be formed consisting of 16 players

September

  • Sept. 4: Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs
  • Sept. 5-10: Each team is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 3:00 p.m. (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a regular season Sunday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a Monday game; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game
  • Sept. 7: Deadline of 1:00 p.m. PT for all NFL Player Contracts, Practice Player Contracts, Tender Offers, and miscellaneous amounts to fit within each Club’s 2022 Salary Cap, in anticipation of the expiration of the Top 51 Rule
  • Sept. 8: The Top 51 Rule expires for all NFL Clubs at 9:00 p.m. PT
  • Sept. 11: Chargers vs. Raiders, Week 1 (1:25 p.m. PT)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

19 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

Jul 15, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

Jul 14, 2022

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' DeAndre Carter Named Among Top Red Zone Wide Receivers From the 2021 Season

By Nicholas CothrelJul 15, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

By Nicholas CothrelJul 14, 2022
Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nasir Adderley on the Chargers' Offseason Additions: 'We Know We Have a Special Group'

By Nicholas CothrelJul 13, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Powder Blue Uniforms Ranked Best in the NFL

By Nicholas CothrelJul 11, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller Shows Off Footwork in Offseason Training Video

By Nicholas CothrelJul 8, 2022
Dec 17, 2006; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer watches from the sideline during the Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Stan Liu
News

Marty Schottenheimer, Don Coryell Among 54 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Nicholas CothrelJul 7, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Betting

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Sits Atop Betting Props to Lead NFL in Passing Yards

By Nicholas CothrelJul 6, 2022