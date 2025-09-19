J.K. Dobbins talks split with Chargers, signing with rival Broncos before Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t appear to have a bad split with running back J.K. Dobbins this offseason.
Granted, the Chargers applied a really rare tag to Dobbins ahead of free agency, then signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round, while he went and signed with the Denver Broncos.
That…does sound pretty bad, actually. But asked about the saga before the Chargers and Broncos collide in Week 3, Dobbins kept it all business and didn’t really create any revenge-game narratives.
"They did (want me back). But we just didn't see eye to eye," Dobbins told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. "Business is business. They did what they had to do. I did what I had to do. They absolutely wanted me, but we just didn't see eye to eye business-wise. That's where that's at."
Dobbins had a really good season with the Chargers last year while becoming a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. Given that, it’s not exactly a surprise that he’s emerged as the lead back for the Broncos and is again averaging a steady 4.6 yards per carry.
Either way, Dobbins and the Chargers know each other well and that should be reflected during a nice physical AFC West battle over the weekend.
Clearly, things have worked out well for both parties.
