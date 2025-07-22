Nyheim Hines signing does nothing to prejudice Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers might have signed a replacement for Najee Harris while he recovers from an eye injury he sustained from a fireworks mishap on July 4, but it won't impact Harris once he is healthy.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nyheim Hines signed a contract Monday with the Chargers. Hines has not played in the NFL since suffering a serious leg injury in a jet ski accident in July 2023. He has missed the last two seasons.
Hines signed with the Browns last season, but never came off of the non-football injury list. He continued to collect a paycheck, but never broke a sweat. He is apparently healthy enough to play for the Chargers who will need him to take Harris' repetitions in practice until he returns from the injury.
Hines played in nine games for the Bills in 2022. He made his biggest splash by returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in the final week of the season at home against the New England Patriots.
He spent the early part of his career with the Colts and had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns while running 300 times for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent four-and-a-half seasons with Indianapolis.
The Chargers also drafted Omarion Hampton in the first-round of the NFL Draft this offseason. He will get a bulk of the reps in practice at least until Harris gets back. Hampton and Harris are expected to compete for the starting job once Harris is healthy and back practicing.
Harris is on the non-football injury list and can be brought back at any time.
Once Harris comes back from the injury, the backfield gets crowded and Hines might find himself on the outside looking in.
