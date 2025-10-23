Omarion Hampton injury status means Chargers should call Browns about explosive RB
The Los Angeles Chargers could end up being the most notable buyer of the NFL trade deadline this year.
Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz got the ball rolling on that front earlier than most when they traded for former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh while Khalil Mack was out injured.
Next up, the Chargers could target problematic areas on the depth chart, as suggested recently by an NFL insider.
Chargers trade deadline target…Jerome Ford?
Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler recently issued a list of the top 25 NFL trade deadline names who could be on the move and put Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford 23rd.
More notable here? The Chargers get listed as the top team fit.
Bowen had this to say about Ford:
“Ford is a strong runner with explosive straight-line speed, and he also can produce numbers as a receiver. Ford had 36 rushes of 10 or more yards across 2023 and 2024, and he has 101 career receptions in four seasons. Ford fits best as a rotational back.”
The Browns are happy with Quinshon Judkins, to say the very least, which could leave the Chargers in a position to trade for Ford, a 26-year-old back who has a 4.3 per-carry average and seven scores over just 337 rushes as a pro.
With Ford, the Chargers would get a running back on the final year of his rookie deal who can soak up snaps until partaking in a rotation when Hampton gets back from injured reserve. If he does well, that’s a one-two combo the Chargers could easily extend into 2026 and beyond, too.
The Chargers currently have Najee Harris and the first-rounder Hampton on injured reserve, with Hampton expected to miss more than the minimum of four games. Fourth-string backup Hassan Haskins is also hurt, leaving Kimani Vidal and four practice squad members as the only help at running back.
Ford is the type of player the Chargers will be looking at near the trade deadline, should the injury bug not let up.
