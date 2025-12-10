Chargers lose player to Browns after Cleveland signs LA's practice squad member

What should’ve been a quiet start to the week for the Los Angeles Chargers suddenly had plenty of roster moves and news unfolding in a flurry.

Case in point, the Chargers started the week losing a player on the waiver wire, then turning around and hosting a number of free agents at a position of need on workouts.

As it turns out, the Chargers have also lost a player from the practice squad to another team.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Chargers running back Trayveon Williams will leave the team after the Cleveland Browns signed him off their practice squad.

RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

In a later response to the move, the Chargers signed Jaret Patterson back to the practice squad.

Williams joined the Chargers while they were dealing with that litany of injuries to the running back room not long ago. That wave of injuries included even third-stringer and special teams ace Hassan Haskins going to injured reserve, joining the likes of Najee Harris.

The Chargers are in an ok stretch to lose a bit of deep depth at running back, at least. First-round rookie Omarion Hampton just returned to the 53-man roster and pairs nicely with the now proven-effective Kimani Vidal, making for a strong one-two punch behind Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh on Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal:



It's really impossible to predict the amount of carries for somebody... [we have] two great backs: Omarion and Kimani. pic.twitter.com/feZzEJFjCh — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 10, 2025

The Chargers also recently signed Royce Freeman to the practice squad to reinforce the depth there. Another move at the position this week wouldn’t exactly be a shocker, given all the embattled backfield has gone through this year.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert poised for changing of the guard from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

If the Chargers’ luck finally turns at this spot, though, they can feel comfortable with Hampton and Vidal effectively on fresh, effective legs as they attempt to make a serious playoff push.

Over just six games, Hampton has rushed for 370 yards and two scores on a 4.7 per-carry average. Vidal has been the workhorse of late and over 10 games has 587 yards, three scores and a 4.3 average.

Coming out of a Monday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chargers next play the Kansas City Chiefs on a short week.

We've signed T Jeremiah Byers off the Cardinals’ practice squad and RB Trayveon Williams off the Chargers’ practice squad, and made other roster moves



📰 » https://t.co/3EqXHJjEno pic.twitter.com/3DPc6QLM8k — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2025

Chargers RB depth chart

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

Jaret Patterson (practice squad)

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

After shocking return to NFL, Philip Rivers vs. Chargers in playoffs is possible

Chargers injury updates fallout ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Can the Chargers still catch Broncos, win AFC West?

Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal usage has huge effect on fantasy football