Chargers top NFL overreactions as Jim Harbaugh's team heads for emergency status
Is it time to panic for the Los Angeles Chargers? Not yet, but time is ticking. After what began as a strong 3-0 start to the season, with all wins coming against AFC West opponents, the Chargers sit at 4-3 heading into Week 8.
What happened? Injuries, especially along the offensive line, have killed the offense's rhythm. The Chargers' backfield is also decimated, with Najee Harris (Achilles) and Omarion Hampton (ankle) both injured. Justin Herbert has been running for his life basically every week. Their lone win over the last four weeks came against the lowly Miami Dolphins.
In their Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Herbert was pressured on 57% of dropbacks and hit 15 times. Dan Graziano gave his take on the biggest overreactions after Week 7's slate of games. The ESPN analyst said that the Bolts trading for an offensive lineman *is not* an overreaction.
"Acquiring a quality offensive lineman during the season is easier said than done, but the Chargers need to try. Alt could be back soon, but Slater is out for the season, and they obviously need depth as they work to improve Herbert's protection. The Chargers opened the season with three straight division wins but are now tied for second in the AFC West."
The only problem with this is that it's easier said than done, as Graziano pointed out. There's a talent shortage in the NFL when it comes to offensive lineman and teams don't just trade away protectors. They were able to acquire Austin Deculus ahead of the regular season, but he's obviously nothing more than a depth piece.
It's going to be difficult but the Chargers need to find some answers to their offensive line woes soon.
