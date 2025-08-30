Omarion Hampton prediction has Chargers rookie accomplishing feat not done since 2016
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and the expectation is he's going to play a sizeable role in Year 1.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic believes that role will be big enough for Hampton to be among the league leaders in rushing yards in his first season in the league.
Here's a look what Popper said about his bold prediction, which has Hampton finishing as a top-five rusher in Year 1:
"The Chargers are determined to create a more consistent running game in 2025, and their most important step toward achieving that was drafting Hampton in the first round," Popper explained. "He is the complete package as a runner. He is physical and violent, especially at the end of the runs. He has the long speed and explosiveness to score from anywhere on the field.
"Najee Harris, whom the Chargers signed in free agency, is back in practice after missing all of training camp because of an eye injury he suffered in a July 4 fireworks accident," he added. "There are still questions about how much Harris will be able to contribute. Hampton has a chance to be a very productive workhorse. I believe offensive coordinator Greg Roman is going to feed the rookie as he tries to elevate the running game in Year 2 with the Chargers."
As high as we are on Hampton, this is still a lofty prediction from Popper, and for a few reasons.
For starters, there is no telling how well Hampton will acclimate to the NFL in his first season. Even the slightest issue with that will cause him to fall short of this prediction.
Adding to that, Najee Harris figures to be utilized plenty, which is going to significantly cut into Hampton's snaps, making it even more difficult for him to finish as a top-five rusher.
The history of rookies finishing in the top five in rushing yards is another thing working against Hampton here. It hasn't been done since 2016, when Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards that season.
None of this is to say we don't think Hampton will be productive, because we do think he can rush for 1,000 yards. But expecting him to finish top five in rushing yards is a bet we wouldn't make.
But expecting him to finish top five in rushing yards is a bet we wouldn't make.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' waiver wire claim robbed by Cowboys
Keenan Allen's impact on Chargers shown with captain nod
Former SB champ thinks Jim Harbaugh has Chargers on path to playoff success
Chargers' Mekhi Becton breaks silence on training camp injuries, Week 1 outlook