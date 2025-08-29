Chargers' Mekhi Becton breaks silence on training camp injuries, Week 1 outlook
The mystery around the injury woes for Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Mekhi Becton got just a little more detail this week.
Becton missed a big chunk of training camp with an injury that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and others wouldn’t offer much detail on despite the free agent signee’s importance to the offense next season.
Now, though, Becton is working back with the team ahead of Week 1 and giving media pressers, too.
Speaking with reporters this week, Becton said he was dealing with “nagging things” during his absences at training camp, suggesting they were the usual wear and tear he’s battled in the past.
Becton also expressed he’s fired up to return: "I wouldn't say it was frustration, just missing the guys. I'd rather be around my guys than be in the training room. Anyone would rather do that. Just missed being around the guys, building that chemistry. That's what I'm working through right now."
Chargers fans were right to feel some level of anxiety with Becton, though. He has a complex injury history and only just broke out last year after a position change to guard.
Layered on top of those details is the fact he’s the Chargers’ lone hope on the interior to improve one of the worst units from last year, seeing as Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman are back in their own starting roles from a year ago at the other two spots.
Barring a new development, though, Becton sounds like he’ll be a steady presence at practice after managing whatever he was dealing with over the summer.
