Omarion Hampton injury update has huge fantasy football implications

Coming out of their bye week, the Los Angeles Chargers received some major news on the injury front. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton had his 21-day practice window opened, meaning he has three weeks to show the team he's ready to get back to game action.

Hampton appeared in the Chargers' first five games before going down with an ankle sprain that cost him the last several weeks. Before the injury, Hampton was seriously about to hit a major stride, as his week-to-week improvement was evident. He had 66 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns while averaging nearly five yards per carry.

As the regular season winds down, the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. As managers scour the market for moves that could help them win their leagues this year, Hampton's return could make a huge difference over the next several weeks.

Omarion Hampton a 'must add' in fantasy football right now

Hampton would be especially helpful in PPR leagues, as he flashed his receiving ability in the short time he was on the field. In addition to his 314 rushing yards, Hampton caught 20 passes on 22 targets for 136 yards.

What does this mean for Kimani Vidal? The Chargers' 2024 sixth-round pick has stepped in admirably in Hampton's absence, rushing for 417 yards on 96 carries with two touchdowns. It may not be time to completely abandon Vidal, seeing as how Hampton isn't technically cleared for game action just yet. However, it's noteworthy that Vidal's week-by-week production in fantasy has been a nightmare for managers everywhere. One week it's great, which is followed by an underwhelming output the next.

If Hampton's available, he should be added to any roster looking for a boost as the regular season is past the midway point. It could be a sneaky good move that could alter the trajectory of fantasy playoffs.

