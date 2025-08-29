Keenan Allen's impact on Chargers shown with captain nod
The Los Angeles Chargers made a popular move with fans a few weeks ago, as they brought back franchise legend Keenan Allen to a one-year deal. Allen was part of the Bolts' cap casualties last offseason, being traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
He was still productive in his one season away from the Chargers, hauling in 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. With their need for wide receiver help following the retirement of Mike Williams, it made sense for both parties to reunite.
It's only been a few weeks since Allen's return, but he's still highly-regarded amongst the franchise. That was evident when the team named him a 2025 captain.
Allen is now the veteran looked upon in the receiver room. He and Ladd McConkey are expected to be one of the most dynamic duos in football. It's not only them who are expected to make an impact, however, as rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have emerged over the summer. Then there's Quentin Johnston who's looking to be consistent for the first time in his career.
What was deemed a lacking position group going into 2025 is now a crowded one. Allen's pedigree speaks for itself, as he accumulated 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in 11 years with the Bolts. The six-time Pro Bowler is only two years removed from his last electric campaign, where he put up 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games.
If the Chargers can get just a fraction of that 2023 season from Allen this year, it'll be a major upgrade from where they were a year ago.
