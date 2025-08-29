Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers' waiver wire claim robbed by Cowboys

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers added to the shaky offensive line depth at final roster cuts by striking up a trade

Not long after, they attempted to upgrade the depth again via the waiver wire. 

Unfortunately for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers…and star quarterback Justin Herbert…the Dallas Cowboys got in the way. 

While those Cowboys were busy trading away Micah Parsons and putting on shockingly silly press conferences with Jerry Jones, they were also stepping in front of the Chargers claiming guard Trevor Keegan

Keegan, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, is a high-upside prospect who could’ve joined the Chargers’ 53-man roster as quality depth on the inside. 

Instead, the Chargers will have to keep looking. It speaks to how Harbaugh and the team feel about the interior of the offensive line still, though. They only kept eight overall on the initial 53-man roster and Jamaree Salyer needs to back up multiple spots, while Andre James is mostly a backup center. 

Given the shaky starting tandem of Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson, never mind Mekhi Becton’s injury woes in training camp, the Chargers can’t afford to remain so thin on the depth chart. 

But failing on a waiver wire claim is the risk the Chargers decided to take while not better addressing the interior of the offensive line this offseason. 

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
Published
