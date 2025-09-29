The Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty rookie race just went nuclear
Entering the 2025 season, Omarion Hampton and Ashton Jeanty were by far the two most high-profile rookie running backs in the league.
Jeanty was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, while Hampton was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers 16 picks later.
Both rookies have faced struggles early on, but that all changed in Week 4, as both Hampton and Jeanty had big games. Unfortunately, those showings didn't result in wins.
Hampton started getting into a groove in Week 3, but he went off for his best game as a pro in Week 4 after tallying a career-high 128 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 37 receiving yards. His 54-yard scamper was the highlight of his day.
"He put us in a position to win. He had a heck of a game. Big runs," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said of Hampton. "It was impressive, he's really getting the speed of the game. He's in rhythm."
Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, Jeanty went bezerk on the Chicago Bears in what was his first truly good game of the season.
Jeanty ran wild for 138 yards on 6.6 yards per tote, and he found pay dirt three times, with two scores coming through the air and another coming on the ground. Like Hampton, Jeanty also had a long score, with the Boise State product's coming from 64 yards out.
While their respective performances could be a sign that both rookie running backs are set to take off, both have massive concerns along the offensive line.
The Chargers' group upfront was already without Rashawn Slater, and now the team might be missing Joe Alt, also, after he exited following an ankle injury.
Las Vegas' offensive line was better on Sunday after a putrid start to the season, which was a major cause of Jeanty's struggles. Now, the Raiders might be without Kolton Miller after he had suffered an ankle injury in Week 4.
The offensive lines for Hampton and Jeanty will remain a big concern the rest of the way, but if the Raiders and Chargers manage to figure things out upfront, this is going to be an interesting race between the rookies the rest of the way.
