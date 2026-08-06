Bears, Ravens and Texans Paid Young Stars, Chargers Stall on Tuli Tuipulotu

The NFL has seen several significant extensions handed out to young stars in the past week. The Bears, Ravens, Colts, Texans and Falcons have all reached agreements with young extension-eligible players. Meanwhile, the Chargers and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu continue to not be able to find common ground.

The market for Tuipulotu was going to be difficult to negotiate regardless of the timeline despite being well respected by his peers. The edge rusher position has seen a massive explosion in terms of the going rate for the top players in the NFL with Will Anderson of the Houston Texans signing a deal worth $50 million.

Tuipulotu did report for the start of training camp and seemingly everyday does something at camp in what head coach Jim Harbaugh describes as him "ramping up" after already saying the matter will be handled internally early in camp. Tuipulotu participated in 11-on-11 walkthroughs at practice in San Diego on Wednesday but in live action has limited himself to some individual drills.

The Chargers had hoped to avoid an ugly standoff with their young star after he was selected to his first Pro Bowl for his efforts and production in the 2025 season.

The Chargers are no strangers to lengthy hold-in situations. But, with the Texans reaching an agreement with linebacker Henry To'o To'o and the Colts extending running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday August 6, the ticking of the clock will grow louder in Los Angeles.

The #Texans agreed to terms with LB Henry To’oTo’o on a two-year $16 million extension, per me and @RapSheet.



To’oTo’o, 25, gets paid with a chance to do another deal in a few years. He can earn $1m more in incentives on this deal negotiated by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/fkEbVU1hw6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2026

Another big running back deal: three-time Pro-Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement today on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed, per @rapsheet and me.



Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa of @FirstRoundMgmt and… pic.twitter.com/8DsowuNjG0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

Chargers recent extension history

Earlier this offseason the Chargers and all-pro defensive back Derwin James reached an agreement on an extension. Unlike his previous extension, James' deal was done early. The previous negotiation in 2022 had James holding in during camp before finally signing his extension three weeks into training camp on August 17th.

Before rupturing his patellar tendon in training camp last offseason, tackle Rashawn Slater also staged an unofficial hold in last offseason. The Chargers had an earlier start to camp but Slater reported to camp on July 16th before finally reaching an agreement on July 27th.

What is the hold up?

Tuipulotu is at an odd point of his young career. He is still the youngest edge rusher on the roster despite entering his fourth NFL season. He had top-10 production in major pass-rushing categories in 2025 but questions over advanced analytics have been raised.

Is Tuipulotu a game wrecking difference maker coming off the edge? No, not yet at this point of his career. But, that does not mean he can not get to that status on his next contract. He will not turn 24 until a few weeks into the 2026 season and may still be a few years away from his true prime. Ironing out the details of a contract extension given the circumstances may take more time.

The Chargers are almost through two weeks of fall camp and as the season edges nearer, hopefully the two sides can find common ground sooner rather than later. Tuipulotu was a full participant in the first fully padded practice on Thursday, potentially signaling an agreement may be announced soon.

Chargers are in full pads for the first time today and Tuli Tuipulotu is participating in team drills again. He just blew up an Omarion Hampton run that drew roars from the defense. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 6, 2026