'He's a Guy Who's Gonna Bring the Fight to You': Tuli Tuipulotu on NFL's Top 100

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is coming off a career year in 2025 where he led the top-ranked Chargers defense and officially notched 13 sacks. This off-season Tulipulotu is in line for and actively negotiating a contract extension after finishing out the third year of his rookie contract.

Tuli Tuipulotu has been quietly building a reputation around the NFL. He entered the NFL in the 2023 NFL draft after being selected by his hometown team in the second round 54th overall. He entered the league as one of the NFL's youngest players after leaving USC as a true Junior to follow his older brother Marlon to the ranks of the NFL.

Despite finishing entering his fourth season in the NFL, Tuipulotu is still one of the youngest edge rushers in the league and the youngest on the Chargers despite the Chargers having several rookies and second-year edge rushers.

Tuipulotu rotated with or next to former Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa to start his career. Bosa moved on from the Chargers following the 2024 season leading to Tuipulotu being the clear-cut running mate opposite of Khalil Mack. The season resulted in Tuipulotu securing his first Pro Bowl in 2025 and further added to his accolades this off-season by being voted into the top-100 by his peers.

No. 86 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@chargers LB Tuli Tuipulotu! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/gj4en5FqHw — NFL (@NFL) July 1, 2026

Coming in at number 86 on the NFL's top 100 for Tuipulotu is an honor for such a young player. The top 100 list has received some recent criticism for how it is voted on but the commentary from players on Tuipulotu's performance and game are more impactful.

In NFL Films video for Tuipulotu, All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs gives the Chargers edge rusher a massive compliment. "Tuli kind of hits like a truck, he'll put his head in your chest and you're like- it just kind of takes the wind of you," Wirfs said. "You're like, I don't want to do that again."

A compliment from the only player to ever be named a first-team All-Pro at both left and right tackle is in a category of itself. Especially for a player of Wirfs' size, listed at 6'5 320lbs, as well as experience, complimenting Tuipulotu's power at 23 years old is a massive tip of the cap for the young edge rusher.

Tuipulotu received praise from other players including Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and veteran receiver Keenan Allen. Thibodeaux may have had the quote that sums up Tuipulotu's style and how his opponents see him. "Tuli plays hard. Energy. Effort. Excitement. Juice." Thibodeaux said, "He's definitely a guy who's gonna bring the fight to you."

The Chargers found one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL after he was labeled a tweener coming out of USC. He now is in line for a second contract before he turns 24 years old. It is safe to say the league is getting to know the young star in the making as he debuts on the top 100 list.



