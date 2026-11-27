The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-9 heading into Week 12 against the New England Patriots. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday night football and was flexed out of the primetime slot in large part due to the Patriots losing their starting quarterback Drake Maye to injury, now that move looks prophetic with Justin Herbert also out after suffering a concussion against the New York Jets.

The Chargers may be 1-9 and not doing well to begin with but they are in trouble in terms of injuries to their starting lineup as they prepare to welcome the Patriots to SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles has been one of the most injured teams in the NFL this season dating back to Week 6 where over half of the original 53-man roster was either on injured reserve or that week's injury report. This week's report might be worse.

game status for week 12 vs NE



QUESTIONABLE — David Njoku, Tarheeb Still, Dalvin Tomlinson, Tuli Tuipulotu, Kendall Williamson



DOUBTFUL — Akheem Mesidor, Brenen Thompson



OUT — Daiyan Henley, Justin Herbert, Keaton Mitchell — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 27, 2026

Herbert did not practice Wednesday or Thursday having logged two DNPs to start the week. Herbert is joined by the following starters or main contributors having logged DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday: Daiyan Henley, Akheem Mesidor, David Njoku, Tarheeb Still, Dalvin Tomlinson and Tuli Tuipulotu.

The Chargers may be out a significant number of starters against the Patriots including a huge chunk of their starting defense. The Chargers were looking to capitalize on the Patriots being down to their backup quarterback to secure their second win of the season. With the amount of starters potentially out, the Chargers face an uphill battle to take down the Patriots..

Who will be stepping up

The Chargers will turn to second-year quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to start with Herbert being ruled out of the game with a concussion. Uiagalelei got his first NFL regular-season snaps a few weeks ago in relief of Justin Herbert after a hand injury against the Houston Texans as the Chargers were getting blown out in the fourth quarter.

DJ Uiagalelei with his FIRST career passing TD 👏



HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7KaLYs1bfn — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

Uiagalelei earned the trust of the coaching staff and gave original backup quarterback Trey Lance a real battle in training camp. Lance eventually landed on injured reserve and Uiagalelei was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. In preparation for Sunday, the Chargers have also signed quarterback Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad to fill in as backup quarterback.

Defense, defense, defense

The Chargers will be without starting linebacker Daiyan Henley and potentially defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, all major contributors to Los Angeles' run defense. The Patriots with backup quarterback Tommy DeVito slated to start, are anticipated to focus on the run game. Linebackers Denzel Perryman, Marlowe Wax, Troy Dye and Del'Shawn Phillips need to be prepared for a run and playaction-heavy attack.

Any of the questionable starters who are able to play will undoubtedly give the Chargers a boost. Los Angeles' injury woes continue and this week 12 showdown may be a rough watch.