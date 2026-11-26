Joe Hortiz brought Avery Smith back to the Chargers. This was a very smart decision, and it’s refreshing knowing Hortiz still can make the right moves.

Earlier in the season, the organization moved Smith and received a sixth-round draft pick. Now Smith is back, and the cost to reacquire him was no additional compensation. So essentially the Bolts got a free draft pick.

The original move brought a draft choice into the picture. A sixth-round selection may not sound like a major return, but every pick has value.

At the time, turning Smith into an extra selection gave the team another chance to add young talent.

The front office has recovered a player it knows while keeping the draft compensation it received earlier. The transaction gives the team a chance to benefit from both decisions, although the real value will depend on what Smith contributes.

A smart move by Hortiz

I like the thinking behind this move because a roster decision does not always have to be permanent.

Teams make changes because of roster limits, immediate needs, player evaluations, and the value of draft picks. Circumstances can look different later. If a familiar player becomes available and still fits, bringing him back can be sensible.

There is no guarantee Smith will make a major impact. He still has to earn his place and turn this opportunity into production. The transaction itself does not promise playing time or success of course. Reacquiring him without spending another pick gives the coaching staff another option while protecting a future draft opportunity. That flexibility matters during a season. Injuries, performance, and changing roles can expose needs that were not obvious earlier. Another player can create competition and give the staff more choices when setting the lineup. Even if Smith’s role is limited, he could provide useful depth when it matters.

The next step belongs to Smith. He has a fresh chance to show he can help, while the team can evaluate whether the fit works this time. If he contributes, the organization may gain useful depth while holding on to the pick it collected earlier. If it does not work out, the team has not surrendered another selection to find out. That balance makes this reunion an interesting piece of roster management.

It is a reminder that roster building means recognizing when a previous decision can be revisited without paying twice for him again.

we’ve claimed CB avery smith off waivers



→ https://t.co/vrYHFtK8WQ pic.twitter.com/NSUceXhdsI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 25, 2026