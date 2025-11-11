Cameron Dicker's miss goes wildly viral and may give Chargers kicker a new nickname

Charger Report

Cameron Dicker has been one of the league's best kickers since joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. 'Dicker the kicker' as they call him, has continued his success in 2025 by going 23/25 on field goals through the first 10 weeks, with his longest being from 59 yards out.

The Chargers picked up their seventh win of the season on Sunday night, easily taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10. The game wasn't particularly interesting early on, but the Bolts began to dominate after the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Dicker attempted his fourth field goal from 50+ yards out and unfortunately missed. He doinked it off of the left upright, which always causes a rise from fans around the league. This one in particular got a reaction from Mike Tirico, one of the game's commentators.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle

Chargers kicker hit with 'Dicker Doinker' nickname on SNF

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers defense beat down the Steelers in primetime

Tirico was quick to come up with the 'Dicker Doinker' moniker, which had Cris Collinsworth laughing for a solid minute. Despite the miss, Dicker went 3/4 on field goals against the Steelers, including making another attempt from over 50 yards.

Luckily for the Chargers, this miss did not come back to bite them later on, as the defense continued to shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense. The Chargers put up 10 more points after Dicker's miss to seal their seventh win on the year.

