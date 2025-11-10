Charger Report

Steelers' supposed 'Terrible Towel' invasion of Chargers' SoFi Stadium grabs NBC focus

The Steelers seemingly have more fans and definitely more points than the Chargers in the second quarter of Sunday night's game at SoFi Stadium.

Richie Whitt

Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ironic that the Pittsburgh Steelers' first offensive play Sunday night resulted in a false start prompted, in part, by the Los Angeles Chargers' crowd noise. Because the NBC Sunday Night Football crew and football fans all over social media are making a huge deal out of the supposedly Pittsburgh Steelers' crowd support at SoFi Stadium.

NBC cameras keep showing Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels, and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels even estimated that the crowd at SoFI is "65 percent" pro-Steelers. Another estimate by a user on Twitter/X said the split is more like 70/30 in favor of Pittsburgh.

MORE: ESPN experts blast Chargers fans in predicting a 'Terrible Towel' upset for Steelers

Before kickoff NBC's Rodney Harrison asked Chargers' safety Derwin James about the expected awkward crowd support.

Said James, "It don’t matter. We go out and do our job it won’t even matter.”

When Steelers' tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a pass, SoFi erupted in the "mooooooooth" chant.

MORE: Chargers make playing time decision on new OL trade acquisition before Steelers game

The Chargers haven't gotten untracked offensively, but trailed only 3-2 after the first quarter thanks to a safety forced by edge rusher Khalil Mack. After pressuring Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the end zone, he dropped the ball for a fumble and was forced to simply fall on it as Mack pounced on top of him for a safety.

Terrible Towels
Terrible Towels / Image of Sport

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

