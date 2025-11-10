Steelers' supposed 'Terrible Towel' invasion of Chargers' SoFi Stadium grabs NBC focus
Ironic that the Pittsburgh Steelers' first offensive play Sunday night resulted in a false start prompted, in part, by the Los Angeles Chargers' crowd noise. Because the NBC Sunday Night Football crew and football fans all over social media are making a huge deal out of the supposedly Pittsburgh Steelers' crowd support at SoFi Stadium.
NBC cameras keep showing Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels, and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels even estimated that the crowd at SoFI is "65 percent" pro-Steelers. Another estimate by a user on Twitter/X said the split is more like 70/30 in favor of Pittsburgh.
MORE: ESPN experts blast Chargers fans in predicting a 'Terrible Towel' upset for Steelers
Before kickoff NBC's Rodney Harrison asked Chargers' safety Derwin James about the expected awkward crowd support.
Said James, "It don’t matter. We go out and do our job it won’t even matter.”
When Steelers' tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a pass, SoFi erupted in the "mooooooooth" chant.
MORE: Chargers make playing time decision on new OL trade acquisition before Steelers game
The Chargers haven't gotten untracked offensively, but trailed only 3-2 after the first quarter thanks to a safety forced by edge rusher Khalil Mack. After pressuring Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the end zone, he dropped the ball for a fumble and was forced to simply fall on it as Mack pounced on top of him for a safety.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers
Bolts’ OL faces tall task, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Steelers
Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available
Chargers hinted at why trade arrival might not play vs. Steelers
Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal