Chargers lose breakout rookie to injury during win vs. Steelers in Week 10

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a major win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 10 Sunday Night Football encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they suffered a big loss along the way. 

Breakout rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden suffered a knee injury during the game, initially going to the blue medical tent before heading for the locker room. 

Shortly after, the Chargers declared Gadsden questionable to return. 

Before his exit, Gadsden had caught three of his six targets for 13 yards on a night Ladd McConkey handled the bulk of the receiving work with four catches for 107 yards and a score. 

Even so, Gadsden’s loss is big and goes far beyond Sunday night. He had been a revelation as the top target at tight end for Justin Herbert, really only getting run over the last few games and catching 32 passes with two scores while averaging 14.2 yards per catch.

That, after the Chargers made Will Dissly inactive on Sunday night and have a free-agent bust on their hands with Tyler Conklin. If Gadsden needs to miss time, it will be those two veterans getting the bulk of the work at the spot, but it would make the offense much less dynamic. 

With their first-round pick Omarion Hampton already sitting on injured reserve for longer than expected, Gadsden is the latest in a long line of injury bug woes that simply won’t relent. 

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

