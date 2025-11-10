Chargers lose breakout rookie to injury during win vs. Steelers in Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a major win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 10 Sunday Night Football encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they suffered a big loss along the way.
Breakout rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden suffered a knee injury during the game, initially going to the blue medical tent before heading for the locker room.
Shortly after, the Chargers declared Gadsden questionable to return.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle
Before his exit, Gadsden had caught three of his six targets for 13 yards on a night Ladd McConkey handled the bulk of the receiving work with four catches for 107 yards and a score.
Even so, Gadsden’s loss is big and goes far beyond Sunday night. He had been a revelation as the top target at tight end for Justin Herbert, really only getting run over the last few games and catching 32 passes with two scores while averaging 14.2 yards per catch.
RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers defense beat down the Steelers in primetime
That, after the Chargers made Will Dissly inactive on Sunday night and have a free-agent bust on their hands with Tyler Conklin. If Gadsden needs to miss time, it will be those two veterans getting the bulk of the work at the spot, but it would make the offense much less dynamic.
With their first-round pick Omarion Hampton already sitting on injured reserve for longer than expected, Gadsden is the latest in a long line of injury bug woes that simply won’t relent.
