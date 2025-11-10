Chargers win vs Steelers: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up another win and moved to 7-3 on the season. The Bolts took down the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.
This game had an odd score of 3-2 at the end of the first quarter until the Chargers blew the game wide open.
Chargers vs. Steelers Quick takeaways
Ladd McConkey Continues to Heat Up
The Chargers' sophomore receiver had a stellar game, leading the team with yards and a touchdown. It was McConkey's second 100+ yard game of the season.
Defensive Masterclass
The Bolts defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense. They picked off Rodgers twice and held him to under a 50% completion rate. An all-out dominant performance from Jesse Minter's unit.
Kimani Vidal Continues to Prove Worth
Vidal went from being an afterthought coming into the year to being the Bolts' featured back due to injuries. He had two 100+ yard rushing games coming into Sunday night found the endzone again against the Steelers. It seems the Chargers will be just fine until Omarion Hampton comes back.
Chargers vs. Steelers Top Stat
220: Justin Herbert's passing numbers on the night. It's his fourth consecutive game with at least 200+ passing yards.
Chargers vs. Steelers Player of the Game
Let's go with Ladd McConkey on this one. This was definitely his best game of the year, as he led the Bolts in receiving with 107 yards and a touchdown.
