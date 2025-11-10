Steelers vs. Chargers notes: Khalil Mack gets Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert hobbled
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an ugly victory over the current NFL-worst team by record, the Tennessee Titans.
This victory did not inspire confidence for the Chargers due to the nature of the win. A win that cost them their most important player outside of Justin Herbert, offensive tackle Joe Alt.
With that, the Chargers are now set to face the 5-3 Pittsbugh Steelers, a team who is coming off a terrific victory over the AFC powerhouse, Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers are doing everything they can to preserve their season even after the injuries sustained. The first half of Chargers vs Steelers primetime matchup yielded next to no offensive excitement for either team.
Chargers Defense Came To Play
The Los Angeles Chargers held this Steelers offense to only 87 yards. 56 passing, 31 rushing. This defensive performance was spearheaded by the elite play of Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman and elite moments from rookies Nikko Reed and RJ Mickens
Mack was able to score the first points of the game for the Chargers, sacking NFL legend, Aaron Rodgers, for a safety.
Perryman has been all over the field for this defense, laying the boom in the run game, allowing for the Bolts to have this strong defensive performance. His x tackles are indicative of such.
Rookie defensive backs Mickens and Reed were able to make plays in the passing and run game. Mickens had a nice tackle in the open field, coupled with an interception gifted to him by Rodgers. Reed, on the other hand, had a diving touchdown-saving pass deflection, ensuring no more points were going to be added.
Offensive Line Play... Still More of the Same
With Justin Herbert taking a few questionable hits, leading him to limp off the field, this offensive line will continue to be that point of contention for the Chargers as it has been all season long.
According to PFF's live charting, the Chargers have given up seven pressures, a very large number considering the pace of the game being very defensive and run-heavy.
Kimani Vidal Continuing Strong Play
Kimani Vidal came into the 2025 NFL season on the Chargers practice squad. After injuries mounted up for the Bolts, he is now the only runningback officially on the 53 man roster.
Vidal has been somewhat up and down during his starts, with this game against the Steelers being another "up" game. Vidal has recorded 48 rushing yards on eight attempts, becoming the Bolts' primary source of offense in this defensive slugfest.
