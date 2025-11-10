Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle

Nate Gosney

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing off against a brutal Pittsburgh Steelers defense, a defense that has been known for decades as a menacing unit.

Justin Herbert seems to be the latest victim of their aggression, with a questionable hit from Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. A hit that left Herbert limping after the play, giving every single Chargers fan a mini-heart attack.

Many are calling for the hit to be penalized, as it looks like a textbook "hip-drop" tackle, a now illegal hit according to the latest NFL rule changes.

The broadcast later said that Herbert went to the sideline and got both of his ankles taped. Preventing more injuries for this Chargers offense is crucial, especially for a player like Herbert.

Furthermore, the play after the hit Herbert took, the Chargers superstar had another questionable hit, yielding Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to be extremely upset with the lack of penalties thrown on this menacing Steelers defense.

Hopefully this second half for the Chargers allow for more health for their offensive superstar.

Published
Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney

