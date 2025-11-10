Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing off against a brutal Pittsburgh Steelers defense, a defense that has been known for decades as a menacing unit.
Justin Herbert seems to be the latest victim of their aggression, with a questionable hit from Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. A hit that left Herbert limping after the play, giving every single Chargers fan a mini-heart attack.
RELATED: Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach
Many are calling for the hit to be penalized, as it looks like a textbook "hip-drop" tackle, a now illegal hit according to the latest NFL rule changes.
The broadcast later said that Herbert went to the sideline and got both of his ankles taped. Preventing more injuries for this Chargers offense is crucial, especially for a player like Herbert.
RELATED: Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter
Furthermore, the play after the hit Herbert took, the Chargers superstar had another questionable hit, yielding Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to be extremely upset with the lack of penalties thrown on this menacing Steelers defense.
Hopefully this second half for the Chargers allow for more health for their offensive superstar.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers
Bolts’ OL faces tall task, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Steelers
Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available
Chargers hinted at why trade arrival might not play vs. Steelers
Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal