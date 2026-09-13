Cardinals vs. Chargers Referees, Announcers and Uniform Combinations for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to open their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week one. The matchup is set for Sunday, September 13th at 4:25 ET.

With the first game of the year approaching, there are several details surrounding Sunday’s matchup worth keeping in mind.

From the officials assigned to the game to the broadcast team calling the action, fans will also get their first look at the uniform combinations for both teams. Here’s what to know before the Chargers and Cardinals take the field.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Referees

Ron Tolbert will be the official referee for the game. The crew backing him includes Barry Anderson, Daniel Gallagher, Tripp Sutter, Ryan Dickson, Keith Washington, Courtney Brown, Kevin Stine.

Tolbert officiated Super Bowl LIX, and he and the crew are no strangers to a busy night. They accounted for 211 accepted penalties for 1,622 total yards over 17 games last season.

Tolbert is one of the leagues most trusted individuals and is respected highly based on an officiating level.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Announcers

CBS broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be announcing the game. The sideline reporter is Melanie Collins.

Kevin Harlan is widely recognized as one of the best announcers in the league, and has build a positive reputation while calling NFL games for years.

So it be a great game when it comes to the announcing.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Uniform Combinations

The Bolts jerseys and socks will both be powder blue, met with a white helmet and socks. As for the Cardinals, they will be wearing all white, which is their away kit.

week 1 fitted pic.twitter.com/JSk1B7iJTE — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 11, 2026

Game Prediction Sneak Peak

The first game is always a toss up, as every team is fresh and newly rostered. However, I’m taking the Chargers in this one. Arizona has enough talent to make this interesting, but with a new coach the lingering kinks will show. The rebuilding stages are tough, so LA should have a fairly easier battle.

Between Justin Herbert, a revamped offense and a defense with plenty of depth, the Chargers have more ways to win this game. Another reason is the hire of Mike McDaniel, who is going to take this offense to new heights. The overall consensus has the Bolts taking this one, and that should be proven right tomorrow afternoon.

I expect the Cardinals to hang around early, but the Chargers depth should start showing as the game goes on.