Fantasy Football Start-Sit Herbert, Hampton, Plus Final Cardinals vs. Chargers Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers limp into the Week 1 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals battling some notable injuries for Tuli Tuipulotu and some boasting some tantalizing fantasy football upside.

The Chargers are always a hotbed for fantasy football discourse thanks to the likes of Justin Herbert. But even that got kicked up a notch with the arrival of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Given the appealing fantasy and overall matchup, here’s a quick rundown of Cardinals vs. Chargers predictions.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit

Justin Herbert

Easy to forget, but Justin Herbert unlocked his rushing game last year while going for 498 yards and two scores on the ground. That, plus his 3,727 passing yards and 26 scores through the air. Now, tack on McDaniel and what should be an improved overall offensive line with his starting tackles back, and he’s a borderline matchup-proof QB1.

Verdict: Start

Omarion Hampton

Here comes the workhorse. The Chargers fed Omarion Hampton 124 carries and 35 targets last year over nine games while he was in and out of the lineup with a big injury, attempting to adjust to the NFL and playing behind a laughably bad offensive line. Hampton is now healthy, acclimated to the pros and behind an improved line. There’s no competition to take snaps from him, either, with the McDaniel addition of Keaton Mitchell already battling a small injury this week.

Verdict: Start

Ladd McConkey

This one hurts, but avoid McConkey for now. He regressed last year, tallying just 789 yards and six scores over 106 targets across 16 games. Much went wrong, including coaching. But until we can see how McConkey fits in McDaniel’s passing attack, it’s a no-go. He’s got Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and Brenen Thompson to work in, too, never mind a three-deep stable at tight end.

Verdict: Sit

Cardinals vs. Chargers final prediction

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one shouldn’t be close.

Sure, wacky things happen in Week 1. But the Chargers are at home and have a far, far better quarterback. Though it’s breaking in a new coordinator, the Chargers defense has stressed continuity all offseason, which should bode well against the Cardinals. And we can generate a loose idea of what McDaniel’s attack should look like and well understand what Herbert can do, even in downright terrible offenses. This is one of the widely regarded locks of the week for good reason.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Cardinals 10

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