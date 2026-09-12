3 Matchups That Will Decide Chargers' Week 1 Game Against the Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals are days away from kicking off their 2026 regular season with a Sunday afternoon kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Chargers are navigating several early-season injuries but aim to be close to full strength come game day.

The teams enter the season at different stages, the Chargers look to push for the playoffs again in Jim Harbaugh's third season at the helm. Meanwhile, Arizona is looking to establish its identity with new head coach Mike LaFleur.

This Sunday, both teams will carry multiple unknowns into the matchup. The Chargers have two new coordinators facing off against a new Cardinals staff. It's the first game of the season and there is only limited preseason film for both teams to analyze. Let's dive into three key matchups that will determine how this game is played and the eventual outcome.

Derwin James Jr versus Trey McBride

Chargers saftey Derwin James Jr. is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He has been a second-team All-Pro two years running for his work in the slot. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was a first-team All-Pro in 2025 and he operated out of the slot 63 percent of his snaps on passing downs with an average depth of target of seven yards.

Based on McBride's role in the offense, James will be locked up with McBride often and close to the line of scrimmage. Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is a calculated passer who is not afraid to throw over the middle of the field. If the Chargers offense is as high-powered as is expected, Brissett and McBride will be looking to connect to keep pace.

Daiyan Henley versus Jeremiyah Love/ Tyler Allgeier

It is currently unknown how healthy rookie Jeremiyah Love is or even if he will play in the season opener after suffering a high ankle sprain in the first week of the preseason. The Cardinals will at the very least deploy bruising running back Tyler Allgeier. Both backs present different puzzles to solve.

Love is a very explosive athlete who is dangerous in the tiniest of spaces. Defenders better pack their mouthpiece when Allegeier is on the field. Chargers starting linebacker Daiyan Henley, is looking to bounce back after a tough season off the field. On the field he rarely comes off and will need to be at his best early in this game when Arizona tries to establish their run game.

Cam Hart versus Marvin Harrison Jr/ Michael Wilson

The Chargers and defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary have not yet revealed their plans for who will be the pair of starting outside corners in base defense to start the game. Regardless of who starts, cornerback Cam Hart will undoubtedly see time on the field. Hart's ability to press and get physical with the bigger wide receivers the Cardinals deploy could play a pivotal role near the redzone and on third downs,