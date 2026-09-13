How Experts Pick Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 1, What it Means for LA

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a mildly easy season-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

Good thing, too, because they also appear to have a historically difficult stretch starting in Week 3 that doesn't let up until mid-November.

Also a good thing, too, because the injury woes have already popped up and will probably continue to be a major concern once again in Los Angeles.

Here’s a quick rundown of how the NFL picks scene views Week 1 for the Chargers.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 1 Expert Picks

MMQB

At MMQB, the Chargers go a perfect eight-for-eight:

Albert Breer: Chargers

Eva Geitheim: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Chargers

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Chargers

CBS Sports

Same thing at CBS Sports:

Pete Prisco: Chargers

Jared Dubin: Chargers

Ryan Wilson: Chargers

John Breech: Chargers

Tyler Sullivan: Chargers

Dave Richard: Chargers

Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers

A quick rundown from Pete Prisco, who has it 31-14 in favor of the Chargers: “The Chargers' new-look offense under Mike McDaniel will be unleashed here against the Cardinals. It should be run heavy, which will help Justin Herbert with some big play-action shots. The Cardinals will counter with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. This has the look of a blowout.”

ESPN

Yes, it’s another clean sweep at ESPN, too:

Matt Bowen: Chargers

Mike Clay: Chargers

Jeremy Fowler: Chargers

Dan Graziano: Chargers

Kayln Kahler: Chargers

Pamela Maldonado: Chargers

Eric Moody: Chargers

Jason Reid: Chargers

Ben Solak: Chargers

Lindsey Thiry: Chargers

Seth Wickersham: Chargers

NFL.com

All five experts at NFL.com also roll with the Chargers, with Jeremy Bergman writing the following: “In what figures to be the most lopsided result of Week 1 outside of Duval County, the Chargers are in prime position to get off to an electric start. Our brief glimpses of Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel's offense this summer were straight gas, and as long as Jake Slaughter holds up at center in his first career start against Walter Nolen, Josh Sweat and Arizona's pass rush, Los Angeles should carry that momentum into the regular season with ease. First-year head coach Mike LaFleur vs. football lifer Jim Harbaugh is not a fair fight, at least not in Week 1. I see a big halftime lead dwindling down the stretch as Jacoby Brissett, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Co. play well from behind, as they so often did in 2025. But the result will never be in doubt. Bolts, big.”

Cardinals vs. Chargers Predictions Outlook

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wow, experts really like the Chargers this week! What does it mean?

Trap game.

Yeah, the Chargers pulled some guy off the street to play quarterback and have one of the worst organizations in pro sports right now.

Yet, still a trap. Week 1 is weird on its own. The Chargers are resetting with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Their young star pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu has some sort of unexpected injury thing going on while needing a contract extension. The hyped offense could once again be held back by the front office’s lazy approach to building the interior offensive line. The free cap dollars and hoarded draft picks won’t help win on Sunday.

In all likelihood, the experts have this one right. At the end of the day, the best quarterback tends to win. That's Justin Herbert by a mile here. But a closer-than-expected final score shouldn’t shock anyone.

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