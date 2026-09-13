How Experts Pick Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 1, What it Means for LA
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The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have a mildly easy season-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
Good thing, too, because they also appear to have a historically difficult stretch starting in Week 3 that doesn't let up until mid-November.
Also a good thing, too, because the injury woes have already popped up and will probably continue to be a major concern once again in Los Angeles.
Here’s a quick rundown of how the NFL picks scene views Week 1 for the Chargers.
Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 1 Expert Picks
MMQB
At MMQB, the Chargers go a perfect eight-for-eight:
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Eva Geitheim: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
CBS Sports
Same thing at CBS Sports:
- Pete Prisco: Chargers
- Jared Dubin: Chargers
- Ryan Wilson: Chargers
- John Breech: Chargers
- Tyler Sullivan: Chargers
- Dave Richard: Chargers
- Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers
A quick rundown from Pete Prisco, who has it 31-14 in favor of the Chargers: “The Chargers' new-look offense under Mike McDaniel will be unleashed here against the Cardinals. It should be run heavy, which will help Justin Herbert with some big play-action shots. The Cardinals will counter with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. This has the look of a blowout.”
ESPN
- Yes, it’s another clean sweep at ESPN, too:
- Matt Bowen: Chargers
- Mike Clay: Chargers
- Jeremy Fowler: Chargers
- Dan Graziano: Chargers
- Kayln Kahler: Chargers
- Pamela Maldonado: Chargers
- Eric Moody: Chargers
- Jason Reid: Chargers
- Ben Solak: Chargers
- Lindsey Thiry: Chargers
- Seth Wickersham: Chargers
NFL.com
All five experts at NFL.com also roll with the Chargers, with Jeremy Bergman writing the following: “In what figures to be the most lopsided result of Week 1 outside of Duval County, the Chargers are in prime position to get off to an electric start. Our brief glimpses of Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel's offense this summer were straight gas, and as long as Jake Slaughter holds up at center in his first career start against Walter Nolen, Josh Sweat and Arizona's pass rush, Los Angeles should carry that momentum into the regular season with ease. First-year head coach Mike LaFleur vs. football lifer Jim Harbaugh is not a fair fight, at least not in Week 1. I see a big halftime lead dwindling down the stretch as Jacoby Brissett, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Co. play well from behind, as they so often did in 2025. But the result will never be in doubt. Bolts, big.”
Cardinals vs. Chargers Predictions Outlook
Wow, experts really like the Chargers this week! What does it mean?
Trap game.
Yeah, the Chargers pulled some guy off the street to play quarterback and have one of the worst organizations in pro sports right now.
Yet, still a trap. Week 1 is weird on its own. The Chargers are resetting with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Their young star pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu has some sort of unexpected injury thing going on while needing a contract extension. The hyped offense could once again be held back by the front office’s lazy approach to building the interior offensive line. The free cap dollars and hoarded draft picks won’t help win on Sunday.
In all likelihood, the experts have this one right. At the end of the day, the best quarterback tends to win. That's Justin Herbert by a mile here. But a closer-than-expected final score shouldn’t shock anyone.
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling