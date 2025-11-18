Former Chargers 1st-round pick makes primetime play to help Cowboys beat Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers have some really interesting former first-round picks and overall draft picks floating around the NFL right now.
One of the most interesting, by far, though, is Kenneth Murray.
Currently with the Dallas Cowboys, his third team, Murray was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2020. He never panned out, to say the least, prompting the team to decline even picking up his fifth-year option.
While the Chargers were getting started on their bye week after that crushing loss to Jacksonville, Murray was shining in primetime by making plays to help his Cowboys beat the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Chargers draft pick Kenneth Murray surging with Cowboys
During the Cowboys’ 33-16 win over the Raiders, Murray had two total tackles and at least one major highlight worth talking about:
Maybe Chargers faithful should at least thank Murray for helping to hurt a direct AFC West rival in primetime?
Regardless, Murray spent one year with the Tennessee Titans on his post-Chargers journey. From there, he joined the Cowboys and has soaked up 94 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
The Chargers are more than happy with names like Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley at linebacker, of course. But the fact Murray is still around the league getting chances and even making a play here or there is pretty interesting these days, all things considered.
