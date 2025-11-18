Skip Bayless takes shot at Justin Herbert following Week 11 loss
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a beatdown from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 35-6. It wasn't pretty at all, as it was quite literally the opposite of the performance they put out the week prior. The Bolts now head into their bye week 7-4, a much-needed rest to figure out how to finish off the regular season strong.
With any loss like this, the quarterback will take a good amount of blame from the media and fans alike. Justin Herbert didn't have a great game at all, but it's unfair for him to shoulder all of the blame. Due to the Chargers' makeshift offensive line, Herbert was under duress basically on every dropback. It's a miracle he was only sacked twice, as Jaguars defenders hounded him all afternoon.
Even though nobody on the Chargers played particularly well, Herbert has received some shots from plenty of people in the sports media world. Skip Bayless was the latest to give his thoughts on the Chargers' quarterback's performance.
Skip Bayless quick to slam Justin Herbert for poor performance
This was quite literally Herbert's only bad game of the year. He threw for just 81 yards and an interception before being replaced by Trey Lance due to the lopsided score. Herbert was, and still should be, in MVP conversations for the season he's put together thus far.
Herbert took tons of criticism over the offseason due to the two career playoff losses. It seems that the same ones that were spewing hate went quiet during the first 10 weeks of the year when Herbert passed for the second-most yards in the league.
Herbert and the Chargers have an extra week to recoup and come out of their bye week swinging against the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.
