Jim Harbaugh's Chargers 'poorly coached' and other reactions after shocking loss

Chris Roling

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers flopped against the Jacksonville Jaguars, to put it kindly. 

But the 35-6 beatdown at the hands of a so-so club felt familiar to Chargers fans. For whatever reason, this is a Chargers team that loses big when it decides to lose. 

The Chargers are 7-4. But one of those was the 27-10 beatdown at the hands of Washington. They took a 38-24 shellacking at the hands of Indianapolis. And now the 35-6 loss on Sunday before the bye. 

Fans? Not thrilled. 

Chargers, Jim Harbaugh slammed for ugly loss

The Chargers got weird in Jacksonville. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman failed Justin Herbert right out of the gates with their personnel decisions. So much so, it was like they hallucinated Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were still out there. 

The result? Just 81 passing yards for Herbert, massive hits and a trip to the blue medical tent. The ground game ran for 2.6 yards per carry. 

A usually strong Jesse Minter defense, meanwhile, coughed up four rushing touchdowns. 

Chargers fans aren’t calling for coaches to lose their jobs. But the trends of steady play before massive blowouts doesn't exactly have the team looking like a legit contender, either. 

Reactions:

CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

