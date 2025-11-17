Chargers starter has worn out welcome with newest viral lowlight flop
Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman might be the most embattled player on the team in the eyes of the fanbase.
Bozeman was justifiably pinpointed as a weak point last season and into the offseason. But Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers never realistically challenged his starting role going into 2026.
So much so, to the surprise of fans, Harbaugh and the team slapped a captain’s C on Bozeman’s chest going into the season.
Fast forward to right now, Bozeman rarely passes the eye test to casual viewers. Grading metrics aren’t much better. At Pro Football Focus, Bozeman sits at a 48.2 overall grade, ranked 37th out of 37 centers.
To cap it all off, Bozeman just went wildly viral during a miserable, 35-6 beatdown at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The culprit? Bozeman’s horrific attempt at a flop to draw a flag:
The Chargers aren’t going to bench Bozeman for something like this, especially not if his play isn’t enough of a reason to keep him on the sidelines, either.
But overall? This lowlight sort of slapped an exclamation point on how Chargers fans seem to feel about Bozeman. It’s funny, but in that way good humor unfortunately tends to have some truth behind it, too.
The internet, too, had some fun with the whole thing:
