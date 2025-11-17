Charger Report

Chargers starter has worn out welcome with newest viral lowlight flop

Chris Roling

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman might be the most embattled player on the team in the eyes of the fanbase. 

Bozeman was justifiably pinpointed as a weak point last season and into the offseason. But Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers never realistically challenged his starting role going into 2026. 

So much so, to the surprise of fans, Harbaugh and the team slapped a captain’s C on Bozeman’s chest going into the season. 

Fast forward to right now, Bozeman rarely passes the eye test to casual viewers. Grading metrics aren’t much better. At Pro Football Focus, Bozeman sits at a 48.2 overall grade, ranked 37th out of 37 centers. 

To cap it all off, Bozeman just went wildly viral during a miserable, 35-6 beatdown at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The culprit? Bozeman’s horrific attempt at a flop to draw a flag: 

The Chargers aren’t going to bench Bozeman for something like this, especially not if his play isn’t enough of a reason to keep him on the sidelines, either. 

But overall? This lowlight sort of slapped an exclamation point on how Chargers fans seem to feel about Bozeman. It’s funny, but in that way good humor unfortunately tends to have some truth behind it, too. 

The internet, too, had some fun with the whole thing: 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss

Chargers trade deadline acquisition benched in Week 11 loss

Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch

Chargers breakout star injured on a meaningless play

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News