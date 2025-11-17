Jim Harbaugh refuses to sugarcoat Chargers' bitter loss to Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers fans were shocked, and simmering. Defensive stars unleashed angry, passionate reactions. And then - surprisingly - was the calmness and clarity of Jim Harbaugh in the wake of Sunday's 35-6 demolition in Jacksonville.
“We got beat every which way you could possibly be beat,” Harbaugh said with a shrug. "We were out-physicaled."
This week's Bye couldn't come at a better time for the Bolts. Some time off to get trade acquisition Trevor Penning more acclimated to the offensive line. Time for star rookie running back Omarion Hampton to further heal in hopes of returning Nov. 30 when the Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss
And, mostly, time to forget the worst loss of Harbaugh's short tenure in southern California. The Chargers were dominated. This was no fluke. The Jaguars made 30 first downs; the Chargers only eight.
In the post-game locker room defensive stars Derwin James and Khalil Mack were outwardly upset. Asked about Harbaugh's "out-physicaled" comment, Mack said:
"I have a hard time saying (bleep) like that out my mouth. But damn, if he said it, it got to be true.”
Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch
Mack said he was "pissed," but not in panic mode James offered that the team was "humbled." Said Justin Herbert, “This week off will be good for everyone to get their bodies back.”
Short memories and a long breaak. The Chargers have 14 days before re-grouping to host the Raiders.
