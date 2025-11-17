Chargers keep missing free agents, chances to fix biggest problems
Chances can slip through the proverbial fingers in a hurry in the NFL, something a Los Angeles Chargers team that has blown a 3-0 lead in the AFC West knows all too well.
The latest reminder of that for the Chargers is Monday’s quick market trip to free agency for defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.
Saunders, a Super Bowl-winning player, was reportedly taking visits with teams and could have made a lot of sense for Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter and the Chargers.
Instead, the Chargers have been quiet exiting the humiliating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Saunders is off signing with the New York Jets.
RELATED: Takeaways: Chargers sleepwalk and get demoralized through AFC matchup against Jaguars
Chargers missing upgrades in free agency
To their credit, the Charges have made a few quality moves this year. They traded for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh and that’s paid off big already.
Trading for offensive lineman Trevor Penning…not so much.
Saunders, though, was a chance to immediately address a big problem. What’s apparent by now is that the Chargers have two major weaknesses this season:
- The Chargers defense collapses when it can’t stop the run
- The Chargers offense can’t play from behind
RELATED: Chargers vs Jaguars Notes: Justin Herbert hits add up, Trevor Lawrence disappointing
The Chargers lost Poona Ford in free agency and never really recovered. Teair Tart needs a running mate. Saunders wasn’t the first miss available via trade or free agency in this regard.
And given the season-ending injuries to Joe Alt And Rashawn Slater, it’s not too shocking that Justin Herbert’s offense isn’t any good when forced into one-dimensional passing situations while playing from behind.
Kicking off the big with a solid free-agent signing (and fixing the limited cap space issue later) would have been a nice sense of urgency on display from the Chargers.
Maybe they’re just waiting until later in the middle of the break for that sort of thing, though.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss
Chargers trade deadline acquisition benched in Week 11 loss
Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch