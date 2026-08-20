5 Players to Watch During Chargers-49ers Week 2 Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night for their second preseason matchup. The Chargers backups and depth players thoroughly handled the Houston Texans in the preseason opener but now the starters are expecting to play one series on both sides of the ball against the 49ers.

Heading into the second preseason game, there have been significant changes to several position battles in just one week since the preseason opener. Let's dive into some players who are must-watch against the 49ers.

Jake Slaughter, new starting center

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Jake Slaughter (66) during joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the low-hanging fruit of this watch list but the reality is, the Chargers offensive line has a little over three weeks to get on to the same page and be ready for the start of the 2026 season. Starting center Tyler Biadasz suffered a devastating knee injury on Tuesday at a joint practice with the 49ers and a full announcement of a treatment plan timeline or what the Chargers will do next will wait for a later date.

Rookie second-round draft pick Jake Slaughter is a natural center who has extensive starting experience against SEC competition at the University of Florida. Slaughter enters the NFL with three years of starting experience and over two thousand snaps at center in college.

Tuesday's joint practice was Slaughter's first action with the first-team offense at center, having previously been working at left guard. The sudden jump into action resulted in mixed results for the rookie and the Chargers offensive line.

Jacob Spomer, newly elevated backup center

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jacob Spomer (60) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury suffered by Tyler Biadasz immediately changed the depth chart at both center and left guard. Jacob Spomer, a rookie undrafted free agent, had firmly taken the reins as the third center in camp. He played very well against the Houston Texans but now is elevated to the backup center behind Slaughter.

NFL analyst and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah mentioned Spomer in discussing the Chargers following the injury to Biadasz on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show . "They have an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, who I did not even write or watch, who wasn't recommended to me, Spomer," Jeremiah said. "He's played well and is a good fit in this scheme as well."

The Chargers front office is likely looking around the league and trying to decide their next move. Spomer will have a shot to put good performances on film in back-to-back weeks against well respected defensive fronts. How he plays could factor in to what moves the Chargers make.

Deane Leonard, veteran cornerback and special teams ace

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard (33) against the San Francisco 49ers during joint practice at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deane Leonard was drafted by the Chargers in the 2022 draft in the seventh round. He mas made himself into one of the best and most impactful special teams gunners in the NFL with sporadic opportunities on defense.

He, in all likelihood, will be starting opposite Cam Hart against the 49ers Thursday night with Tarheeb Still not fully back from a minor injury and veteran Donte Jackson missing Tuesday's practice. Behind Leonard on the roster is a handful of undrafted first and second-year defensive backs fighting for a roster spot. If Leonard wants to put his foot down and claim the fourth cornerback spot, he will have the opportunity to make his case.

Nadame Tucker, undrafted edge rusher fighting for a spot

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers with edge rusher Nadame Tucker (56) applying pressure in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are set with their top four edge rushers. They likely want to keep a fifth for special teams usage but someone needs to raise their hand and step up to the plate. Nadame Tucker had lofty expectations upon arrival in Los Angeles given his 2025 collegiate production under Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan.

Tucker was on this list last week as well and his return is partially due to the fact he played well but not undeniable against the Texans. As an undrafted free agent and with edge rusher Kyle Kennard likely sidelined due to an injury suffered at Tuesday's joint practice, this is his chance to stake a firm claim to challenge for the fifth edge rusher role.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, second year wide receiver

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) runs with the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) attempts to make a tackle during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a relatively quiet offseason but has turn in excellent performances the past few weeks and seems to be dialing in. The Chargers have at least five wide receivers locked into roster spots, Lambert-Smith needs to follow up a great performance with the second team against the Texans to firmly state his case for the team to carry six wide receivers.

Tre' Harris has missed the last few practices and will likely not play against the 49ers. If Lambert-Smith gets a run with the first team and Justin Herbert, he can firmly stake his claim on the sixth wide receiver spot with a good performance.