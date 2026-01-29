Former Chargers Draft Pick Says Adding Tyreek Hill Would be 'No Brainer'

The Los Angeles Chargers brought on Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s offensive coordinator in what is widely regarded as one of the top moves of the offseason so far.

That led to the obvious question: Should the Chargers be interested in Tyreek Hill?

Hill remains under contract with the Miami Dolphins, but his departure seems like a foregone conclusion given his injury last season, age and especially the contract details of his upcoming cap hits.

As it turns out, Chargers fans aren’t the only ones wondering about this. Neither, it seems, is anyone drawing the general line that makes the obvious connection between Hill and the Chargers right now.

Tyreek Hill to the Chargers? One player thinks so

Former NFL players, it seems, think Hill to the Chargers makes sense.

Scott Quessenberry, a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in 2018, took to social media recently to talk about the subject.

Quessenberry called the Chargers signing Hill a “no brainer” and something that is “foolish to not entertain” while dropping a Stefon Diggs comparison.

No brainer.



If the dolphins release him his contract is void. So teams are free to negotiate.



If you are worried about the injury think about Stefon diggs 32 signed a middle of the pack deal 22nd in apy.



You’d be foolish to not entertain Tyreek Hill as the 20th highest paid… https://t.co/zUSutke4Df — Scott Quessenberry (@ScootsyQ) January 29, 2026

There are red flags with Hill, of course. A dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments ended his season last September, for one. He’s regressed in the stats department over the last few years, though the Dolphins' imploding around their quarterback, who might be out the door, too, plays a role there.

Red flags or not, it’s worth noting that this is a former Chargers player dropping these comments. There’s some rudimentary understanding of the organization itself and what they might be willing to tolerate and risk when it comes to a player like Hill.

There’s also the projection aspect. McDaniel will know how to use Hill. Getting him on the field with Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden, with Omarion Hampton in the backfield, certainly seems like a good situation for Herbert.

Wideout and weapons around Herbert in general aren't the biggest need for the Chargers going into the offseason. But if Hill becomes available, has an interest and won't cost much to add, like the comments above suggest, that would be a no-brainer of a thing to consider.

