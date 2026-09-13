Chargers’ All-Time History Against All Teams on 2026 Schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers made their debut in 1960 in the American Football League. A year later, there was a move to San Diego but in 2017, the franchise returned to City of Angels.

The franchise is one of a dozen that have never won a Super Bowl title, although the team was fairly successful during its days in the American Football League, winning a championship in 1963.

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These days, the club is led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has led the team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons on the job. Still, there’s been no playoff win for this club since 2018.

Perhaps that changes in 2026. Here’s a look at the Chargers’ 14 different opponents this season and how the Bolts have fared historically.

Arizona Cardinals (Week 1)

These interconference foes will clash for the third time in five seasons dating back to 2022. Two years ago on a Monday night at Glendale, the Cardinals edged Harbaugh’s team, 17-15, on a Monday night in Week 7. The last time the Bolts (who own an 11-5 overall lead in the series standings) hosted this series was 2018, when the team rolled to a 45-10 victory at StubHub Center in Carson.

Las Vegas Raiders (Weeks 2 and 14)

Obviously, this is a rivalry dates back to the first season of the American Football League in 1960. And for much of this series, the Silver and Black has owned the upper hand. In fact, including their 34-27 win in the 1980 AFC title game in San Diego, the Raiders have a seven-game lead (69-62-2) in the series’ standings. However, it’s the Chargers that have had the upper hand as of late, winning four straight and 12 of the last 18 meetings dating back to 2017.

This past season, the Bolts swept this rivalry for the second straight year. In Week 2 on a Monday night at Las Vegas, Jim Harbaugh’s club came away with a 20-9 win. Two months later at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers rolled to a 31-14 victory.

Buffalo Bills (Week 3)

It’s a series that is highlighted by three playoff appearances, most notably a pair of AFL Championship Game encounters in which the Bills came away victorious in both 1964 and 1965. Still, it’s the Chargers who own the 25-14-2 lead in the overall series standings. The teams last met on a Saturday night in 2023, with Buffalo posting a 24-22 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks (Week 4)

From 1977-2001, Seattle resided in the AFC West. And it’s the Seahawks who own a 27-25 lead in the all-time series standings. The clubs have met just six times since the ‘Hawks made the move to the NFC West in 2002. The clubs last clashed in 2022, with Seattle posting a 37-23 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Denver Broncos (Weeks 5 and 18)

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These longtime original AFL adversaries have met at least twice every season since 1960, the exception being 2013 when the Broncos handed the Chargers a 24-17 loss in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Including that victory, Denver owns a sizeable 74-58-1 lifetime advantage in this series.

Last season, the clubs split their two-game set for the first time since 2022. In Week 3 at SoFi Stadium, Harbaugh’s club managed a 23-20 win. Four months later in Week 18 at Denver, the Chargers rested players in preparation for the playoffs and fell to Sean Payton’s club, 19-3.

Kansas City Chiefs (Weeks 6 and 17)

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Similar to their series with the Broncos, the Chargers trail the Chiefs by double digits (60-71-1, including playoffs) in the all-time standings. The Bolts have had a rough go of it as of late. Since sweeping this rivalry in 2013, Kansas City owns a 19-5 edge in this setting the past 12 seasons (2014-25).

A year ago, the Chargers swept Andy Reid’s squad for the first time since ’13. In Week 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, the Bolts ended a seven-game losing streak in this rivalry courtesy of a 27-21 victory. In Week 15 at Arrowhead Stadium, Harbaugh’s club rallied for a 16-13 win.

Los Angeles Rams (Week 8)

The Chargers’ current roommate at SoFi Stadium owns a one-game lead (7-6) in a series that dates back to 1970. However, the Bolts came away with a 31-10 home victory in 2022 in the last clash between these interconference rivals.

Houston Texans (Week 9)

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These clubs will clash for the third consecutive season, and the Bolts will certainly be looking to reverse their recent misfortunes in this series. While the Chargers still own the edge in the overall standings (6-5), the Texans have won the last two meetings these past two seasons. The Texans picked off Justin Herbert four times in a 32-12 win in the 2024 wild card playoffs at Houston. This past season at SoFi Stadium (Week 17), Houston came away with a 20-16 triumph.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 10)

It’s been pretty much all Ravens as of late in a series in which the club owns a 10-6 overall advantage. All told, Baltimore has won three straight and five of the last six meetings dating back to 2015. However, that one loss was a 23-17 home setback to the Bolts in the 2018 wild card round.

New York Jets (Week 11)

Although the Green and White has won the only two postseason encounters between these franchises, it’s the Chargers who own a 10-game edge (24-14-1) in the overall series standings. In fact, the Bolts have won the last five meetings between the clubs dating back to 2012, the latest a 27-6 victory by the Chargers in 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

New England Patriots (Week 12)

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Most recently, there was a 16-3 loss at Foxborough to the Super Bowl LX bound Patriots in the 2025 wild card round in which Justin Herbert was sacked six times. And historically, the Pats have owned this series courtesy of a 28-17-2 overall lead which includes five postseason meetings between the clubs. Dating back to 2006 and including the postseason, the Chargers have dropped 11 of the last 14 meetings—four of those playoff setbacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 13)

The clubs last met back in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium and Harbaugh’s club was overwhelmed by quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa offense, falling 40-17. And while the Chargers still own an 8-5 lead in the series standings, the Bucs have won the last four meetings dating back to 2012.

San Franciso 49ers (Week 15)

The Chargers’ lone appearance on Super Sunday came way back in 1994, a 49-26 loss to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX at South Florida. And when it comes to this interconference series, it’s all even at 8-8 in the overall standings. The last meeting between the clubs came in 2022 at Levi’s Stadium, a 22-16 victory by the Niners that snapped the Chargers’ five-game winning streak in this series.

Miami Dolphins (Week 16)

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It’s a rematch from Week 6 of the 2025 season, with a twist. The Chargers rallied for a 29-27 road victory over the Dolphins and then-head coach Mike McDaniel—now the Bolts’ offensive coordinator. As for this rivalry’s history, the Fins still own a two-game overall edge (20-18) in a series that includes four playoff encounters.