NFL Analyst Says Chargers Still Have Biggest Hole to Fill on Roster
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Under Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers have posted consecutive 11-6 campaigns. The franchise has made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since winning four AFC West titles from 2006-09.
Once again, the organization has been very workmanlike this offseason. When it came to whether the Chargers “hit their free agency goals?” in 2026, this was the response from ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Chargers have done their due diligence so far in free agency
“Yes. GM Joe Hortiz prioritizes depth and responsible spending in free agency, and the Chargers did just that. Losing (Odafe) Oweh and (Zion) Johnson was significant, but both contracts were at a price the Chargers were unwilling to go to, and the team probably is likely to receive a compensatory pick for losing at least one of them.”
All told, 2025 was a troubling year for the Bolts’ offensive line. Left tackle Rashawn Slater missed the entire season, while right tackle Joe Alt lasted only six games as Slater’s replacement.
Meanwhile, the interior of Harbaugh’s offensive front disappointed. All told, only the Raiders and Browns earned lower grades from Pro Football Focus when it came to offensive line play in 2025. Both guard spots will feature changes.
A changing of the guards for Jim Harbaugh’s team
“The Chargers won't return either of last season’s starters at the position,” explained Rhim. “L.A. released Mekhi Becton and lost Johnson to the Browns. They have signed Cole Strange, who played right guard in Miami last season, and brought back Trevor Penning, who can play guard, but the Chargers will need to add depth and competition to this group.” It’s also worth noting that Hortiz did add center Tyler Biadasz as a replacement for retired Bradley Bozeman.
Back to the guard positions. In terms of experienced players on the open market, the list includes Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler, James Daniels, Alex Cappa, Brady Christensen, and former Dolphin Liam Eichenberg.
Of course, there’s also April’s draft and the 22nd overall pick on April 23, as well as selections in the second (55) and third round (86). The top prospects include Penn State’s Ioane Olaivavega, NFL Scouting Combine sensation and University of Oregon standout Emmanuel Pregnon, and Utah’s Spencer Fano.
All told, Hortiz and the Bolts need to hit a home run when it comes to solidifying the interior of this vital unit.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.