NFL Mock Draft Has Chargers Lucking Out as Talented Prospect Falls

The 2026 NFL fiscal year is off and running, and some teams have been more active than others. Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers had more than a few glaring needs on the offensive front. They signed Washington Commanders’ castoff center Tyler Biadasz before the start of free agency, then grabbed Miami Dolphins’ blocker Cole Strange last week.

Last week, Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network presented his three-round mock draft. In a bit of a surprise, he had the Chargers using the 22nd overall pick on Indiana Hoosiers’ wideout Omar Cooper Jr., who would obviously be a nice addition to coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon opened eyes at the Combine

Emmanuel Pregnon (6’4 320) Oregon



+ High-level athleticism

+ Quickness off the snap

+ Blocking on the move

+ Over 3,200 career snaps

+ Just 5 pressures allowed in 2025

+ 88.1 pass block grade

+ 85.8 run block grade

+ Active hands



- Maintaining blocks

- Strike timing consistency… pic.twitter.com/IDN3wgrhIc — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 28, 2026

In the second round, Elijah gave Harbaugh and Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert some more help up front with the addition of University of Oregon product Emmanuel Pregnon—who was nothing short off sensational at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Bolstering the interior offensive line could be a logical move for the Chargers,” explained Elijah, “and Emmanuel Pregnon offers the type of stability teams covet in the trenches. The talented lineman has emerged as one of the top interior blockers in the 2026 class thanks to his well-rounded skill set and consistent play.”

Pregnon began his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming in 2021, moved on to USC in 2023, and played for the Ducks this past season.

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Emmanuel Pregnon (76) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz could add another piece to a new-look offensive line

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this evaluation of the 6’4”, 314-pound blocker, and compared Pregnon to current Los Angeles Rams’ guard Kevin Dotson—Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 player at the position.

“Ultra-durable and experienced, Pregnon has the prototypical frame of a downhill blocker. He’ll get beat to first contact but usually reclaims the rep using well-placed hands, a broad base and upper-body power to displace and finish with authority. Range and foot quickness are average as a move blocker and lead to block leakage against slants.”

“In pass pro,” added Zierlein, “he leverages his length well and is quick to detect twists/blitz development. Long pass slides and forward lunges invite counters from skilled, sub-package rushers but protection isn’t a major concern. He’ll be an older rookie who projects as a good plug-and-play starter and immediate run-blocking upgrade.”