NFL Mock Draft Has Chargers Lucking Out as Talented Prospect Falls
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The 2026 NFL fiscal year is off and running, and some teams have been more active than others. Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers had more than a few glaring needs on the offensive front. They signed Washington Commanders’ castoff center Tyler Biadasz before the start of free agency, then grabbed Miami Dolphins’ blocker Cole Strange last week.
Last week, Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network presented his three-round mock draft. In a bit of a surprise, he had the Chargers using the 22nd overall pick on Indiana Hoosiers’ wideout Omar Cooper Jr., who would obviously be a nice addition to coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon opened eyes at the Combine
In the second round, Elijah gave Harbaugh and Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert some more help up front with the addition of University of Oregon product Emmanuel Pregnon—who was nothing short off sensational at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.
“Bolstering the interior offensive line could be a logical move for the Chargers,” explained Elijah, “and Emmanuel Pregnon offers the type of stability teams covet in the trenches. The talented lineman has emerged as one of the top interior blockers in the 2026 class thanks to his well-rounded skill set and consistent play.”
Pregnon began his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming in 2021, moved on to USC in 2023, and played for the Ducks this past season.
Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz could add another piece to a new-look offensive line
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this evaluation of the 6’4”, 314-pound blocker, and compared Pregnon to current Los Angeles Rams’ guard Kevin Dotson—Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 player at the position.
“Ultra-durable and experienced, Pregnon has the prototypical frame of a downhill blocker. He’ll get beat to first contact but usually reclaims the rep using well-placed hands, a broad base and upper-body power to displace and finish with authority. Range and foot quickness are average as a move blocker and lead to block leakage against slants.”
“In pass pro,” added Zierlein, “he leverages his length well and is quick to detect twists/blitz development. Long pass slides and forward lunges invite counters from skilled, sub-package rushers but protection isn’t a major concern. He’ll be an older rookie who projects as a good plug-and-play starter and immediate run-blocking upgrade.”
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.