6 Matchups That Will Decide Chargers' Week 3 Game Against the Buffalo Bills
The Los Angeles Chargers will head to Buffalo to try to slow down Josh Allen and the surging Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles is dealing with significant injuries on top of their 0-2 start to the 2026 season.
There are several key matchups that will dictate whether the Chargers have a shot in taking down the Bills this week. Let's go through some of the biggest matchups of the week.
Akheem Mesidor vs. Josh Allen
Why would a rookie edge rusher against arguably the best quarterback in the NFL be a key matchup? It is simple, one of Josh Allen's best and most dangerous traits is his ability to run and scramble. Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu may not be fast enough to track down or keep up with Allen is he has a runway to the outside.
Akheem Mesidor is big enough and fast enough to track down Allen and has the burst to close. The Chargers edge rushers will look to stay disciplined and stick to their rush lanes to contain Allen in the pocket, but if he escapes, Mesidor may be the x-factor in stopping an Allen explosive run or two.
Chargers tackles vs. Bills edge rushers
Bills edge rushers Gregory Rousseau and Bradley Chubb have been successful getting to opposing quarterbacks. The pair already have notched six sacks on the season and will be a big challenge for Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.
Deone Walker vs. Chargers interior offensive line
I jokingly nicknamed Deone Walker the boogeyman as a draft prospect. He is enormous with quick feet and the ability to fly through the line of scrimmage. Even if Ed Oliver is unable to play, the Chargers interior offensive line will have their hands full with Walker.
Ladd McConkey vs. Dee Alford
Ladd McConkey has been the Chargers best and only consistent wide receiver so far this season. If he aligns in the slot, the Bills deploy Dee Alford as their slot cornerback. Alford has been prone to giving up catches and yards. McConkey against Alford will be a big factor in the Chargers passing game.
Chargers linebackers vs. James Cook
Bills running back James Cook is currently averaging 5.6 yards per attempt on the ground and has excellent vision. The Chargers linebackers will have to be disciplined in their run fits and close rushing lanes quickly.
Chargers linebackers and defensive backs vs. Dalton Kincaid
Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid presents a problem for every defense. Kincaid is averaging nearly 19 yards per reception and 112 yards per game through the first two weeks. The Chargers linebackers have to contend with Josh Allen's ability to run and Kincaid getting behind them and he lines up 50 percent of the time as the inline tight end. Whichever defensive backs tasked with covering him need to be prepared to tackle him though, he is averaging 6.5 yards after the catch with an average depth of target just shy of 13 yards indicating he is doing his damage deep into the secondary.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.