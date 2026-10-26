What's Going on With Hyped Chargers OL Reinforcement Branson Taylor?

The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line is once again a problem for the team, seemingly being the curse of the entire franchise. In 2026, the team is 0-6 and the season is likely over, but the one thing the fans want to see is Justin Herbert return to form and be protected.

Herbert having protection and playing well gets rid of the funk that has been his play this season. Trade rumors, retirements, etc., all dominating the season's conversation need to end and the only way to do that is to get the team's superstar QB some help.

That was expected to happen a few weeks ago, with Branson Taylor, the Chargers' 2025 sixth-round draft choice, returning from injury.

Branson Taylor's Redemption Arc...Has Yet to Pay Off

Taylor, a former sixth-round pick, spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. This was due to Taylor being obviously completely overmatched against NFL talent during his debut preseason and not earning a spot on the active 53-man roster.

His only action for the year was his lone start in Week 18, against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers had no reason to play their starters, giving Taylor the opportunity to show he had grown throughout his rookie season. While there was some good, there was a lot of bad. His future with the team seemed close to over.

Year 2 for Taylor had him return and completely turn himself and likely his career around. All offseason, the coaching staff were 'wowed' by his turnaround, giving him a real chance to start at guard for the team. While he was beat out by the veteran Kayode Awosika, going from cut candidate to a contending starter is a massive win for the young offensive lineman.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on LG Branson Taylor: "It's been an incredible offseason...It's carried into training camp."



"The reports coming back from Ben Herbert and staff were, 'Branson, wow'." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 8, 2026

When the 2026 NFL season finally started, Taylor was placed on injured reserve, serving as a major halt to his momentum toward playing time. The Bolts have once again seen plenty of offensive line injuries and are looking for anyone who can play real NFL snaps.

Taylor was designated (21-day window activated) to return on Oct. 5. Since then, Taylor has yet to see a single snap and has been a complete afterthought on the Chargers' offensive line. The team has seemingly rolled with their two rookie sixth-round draft choices, Alex Harkey and Logan Taylor, even with both of them playing behind B. Taylor in the preseason.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announces they are opening the return windows for LG Branson Taylor and TE Scott Matlock.



Not yet for LB Denzel Perryman — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) October 5, 2026

To wrap up, you had a second-year pro earn his right to contend for a starting spot, with injuries halting his ability to play early in the year. However, upon returning, he should still be a first-off-the-bench sort of interior lineman. Instead, when injuries began to mount for the team, B. Taylor found himself still on the bench and not playing.

So, What is Going on?

It could be one of two things. The Chargers see the writing on the wall for the season and want to see their rookies get playing time, holding out hope for one of them to make a name for themselves with positive momentum heading into 2027. Or, it can be that B. Taylor is not healthy yet and was activated too early.

If Taylor was activated too early, what does that say about the Chargers' front office? Were they so desperate for OL talent after having 100 million in cap space that they jumped the gun on B. Taylor's return?

The likely outcome of this entire situation, now that starter Awosika is back, is that B. Taylor returns to the bench and becomes buried on the depth chart, as he has not played any snaps this season compared to the 100+ snaps played by L. Taylor and Harkey. A weird ending to what seemed like a fun redemption arc by a former sixth-round pick.

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