Chargers Roster Spotlights: Logan Taylor, Arguably Bolts' Biggest NFL Draft Steal

Logan Taylor, born in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia (Canada) played soccer during his early life, with a friend of a coach convincing him to try out for football, likely due to his stature. Taylor then enrolled at Sir John A. Macdonald High School playing football in Nova Scotia. For his junior season, he decided to move to Alexandria, Virginia to play for Episcopal High School for his final two years of school.

During this time, he played offensive tackle, being named first-team all-state, and earned four-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports. With this high-level recruiting status, Taylor stayed local and committed to Virginia, where he would spend his first two seasons with the program.

After a redshirt year in 2021, he started every game for Virginia in 2022, transferring to Boston College in 2023. For the same year, he earned Honorable Mention All-ACC after 13 games started at left tackle.

2024 was another successful year for Taylor, once again earning Honorable Mention All-ACC, starting 11 games, 10 of which at left guard and one at left tackle. His final year in college was the 2025 campaign, where he was named a team captain, starting 12 games, eight at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle, showing immense positional versatility. His efforts earned him All-ACC Second Team.

Taylor entered the 2026 NFL Draft, earning Day 3 projections, with NFL Scout, Lance Zierlein describing the Canadian native as: "Guard prospect with adequate size, good length and four years of starting experience. Taylor has a good feel for the game, relying on technique over force. In protection he can play a little too wide and too far forward, which will open him to counters. He’s generally solid and can identify games. He’s a high-pad run blocker, lacking pop on contact and drive leverage, but he fights to sustain with grip strength/choppy feet. Taylor will have some issues against interior power, but he knows how to play and could become an adequate backup in a gap/inside zone scheme."

Chargers Logan Taylor, OL Boston College

The Chargers viewed Taylor as a Day 3 prospect as well, selecting him with their sixth-round pick, in hopes he can instantly bolster their weak interior offensive line. A pick that was well-received by the general NFL media.

2025 Season Stats

12 Starts

837 Snaps Played

6 Penalties

5 Sacks Allowed

70.8 PFF Overall Grade



73.7 PFF Run Blocking Grade

71.2 PFF Pass Blocking Grade

Measurables

Contract Status

"Logan Taylor signed a 4 year, $4,650,768 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $270,768 signing bonus, $270,768 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,162,692. In 2026, Taylor will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $270,768, while carrying a cap hit of $952,692 and a dead cap value of $270,768." - Spotrac

Logan Taylor's 2026 Season Outlook

Now with the Los Angeles Chargers and their weak interior offensive line, Taylor has a real chance to see playing time in year one, as long as he is able to beat out fellow rookie Alex Harkey for the likely final 53-man roster spot. Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika are more likely to start immediately, but early practice has seen Taylor as a possible second unit option, playing all four spots besides center.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter