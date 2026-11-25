It took a series of big missteps and overall mismanagement to put the Los Angeles Chargers in their current hole.

The weird misalignment between a thrifty front office and a poor coaching staff is a big part of it.

Look at former first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

The Chargers took Johnston in the first round back in 2023 and drop issues have been the major defining thing about his tenure, even overshadowing the fact he scored eight touchdowns apiece in 2024 and 2025.

Despite this, the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz took the obvious “bargain” by picking up Johnston’s fifth-year option.

Now 1-9, the Chargers have 15 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown from Johnston.

Chargers’ fumbling Quentin Johnston impact

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh tell it, the offense just needs to get Johnston the ball more.

“We’ve got to get the ball to Quentin,” Harbaugh said. “I’d like to see the ball in Quentin’s hands. Blocked extremely well, but more targets, more opportunities, I think, would really help us. … You can’t force (targets) … but yeah, I’d like to see the ball in his hands more.”

It’s a pretty wild idea, considering Johnston has caught just 15 of his 32 targets. A Mike McDaniel offense that seems to need speedier options doesn’t really feel like it has a place for what Johnston brings to the table.

Making matters all the worse is that pesky fifth-year option. The Chargers are on the hook for a fully guaranteed $18 million salary next year. Nobody is walking through that door to trade for Johnston based on what he’s put on film.

So, looking ahead to 2027, what’s the play? Keep McDaniel and the bad fit? Start over with a coordinator who better fits a wideout who has caught 159 of 275 career targets from a quarterback like Justin Herbert? Let the $18 million player ride the bench?

The Chargers’ cheap front office isn’t helping. Johnston should be on an expiring contract right now, opening up their offseason options. It’s a problem that extends throughout the roster. They cheaped out on guards yet again and it shows. Not paying Odafe Oweh led to using a first-round pick on Akheem Mesidor when the answer was already on the roster. Don’t forget the “can’t-miss offer” for Daiyan Henley at the trade deadline to a rival after proclaiming they wouldn’t trade anyone, then failing that trade anyway.

Four seasons in now, Johnston’s time with the Chargers is pretty much up. Except, of course, for that pesky front office that values good deals more over actual production and winning. Until that front office proves otherwise, anyway.

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