Chargers bye week grades showcase some troubling concerns
The Los Angeles Chargers briefly appeared like major contenders to start the season.
Things have spiraled nearly out of control since, with the Chargers hitting the bye at 7-4 and not exactly boasting a positive outlook for the final six games when looking at the remaining schedule.
The Chargers’ grades at Pro Football Focus explain as much, so here’s a brief glance at the top-rated players for offense and defense at the bye week.
Chargers top 5 graded offensive players at bye week
- QB Justin Herbert: 85.7
- WR Keenan Allen: 79.8
- OT Joe Alt: 79.0
- RB Kimani Vidal: 73.5
- WR Ladd McConkey: 71.1
No shocker to see Justin Herbert getting a high grade, even with his uptick in interceptions this year. He’s consistently shown off more mobility than usual, extending plays and even taking off as a rusher.
The problem? Joe Alt is one of the five here and gone. Kimani Vidal, at least, should be Omarion Hampton upon the rookie's return. Keenan Allen is a returning veteran. Where are the other offensive linemen? Where is a tight end? Where’s a former first-round pick like Quentin Johnston? Until the offensive list features more names who aren’t veterans or even retreads, it’s a concern.
Chargers top 5 graded defensive players at bye week
- DL Teair Tart: 79.3
- CB Benjamin St-Juste: 75.6
- S Derwin James: 75.0
- CB Donte Jackson: 73.1
- EDGE Khalil Mack: 70.4
Talk about a fun rehab story for Tart, who earned this second contract a year ago and just keeps running with it. Shame Poona Ford still isn’t on this list right next to him.
Otherwise? Derwin James and Khalil Mack aren’t shocking. Donte Jackson has been a mildly successful free-agent signing. Benjamin St-Juste, a role player, is a surprise. Still, it’s a little jarring to not see other pressure creators, any traditional linebackers or the next wave of the future like Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
These grades are just a snapshot of performance, of course. But one single player above an 80.0 grade, too, registers as eyebrow-raising for a team that started the year 3-0 and looked ready to sit near the top of the AFC all season.
