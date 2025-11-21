Chargers select college football's best run-stopper in new mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers may be spending their bye week resting, relaxing and recharging in advance of the NFL season's stretch drive. But their fans are staying busy working ... on how to get better in next season and beyond.
Other than getting offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater and running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton healthy, the obvious glaring position of need for the Bolts in 2026 is along the defensive line. The coaches know it. The fans see it. The draft gurus are ready to address it.
In ESPN's latest NFL mock draft for next April, they have the Chargers selecting Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington with the 22nd overall pick. We're definitely spotting a trend.
Because in USA Today's aggregation of recent mock drafts, three different experts also have the Chargers going defense ... and two sticking with the defensive line. At No. 22, here are the various players selected:
CBS Sports
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Athlon Sports
Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
The Draft Network
Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Says CBS of predicting McDonald for head coach Jim Harbaugh: "The Chargers' rotation of defensive tackles has been lacking the depth Jim Harbaugh usually prefers. That changes with the addition of McDonald. He's the single best run-defending defensive lineman in the country."
The Chargers currently have only five picks in next year's draft. But they also sport only the league's 20th-ranked run defense. You do the math.
