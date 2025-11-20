Chargers free agent targets during bye week: What about a reunion?
The Los Angeles Chargers are finally receiving their bye week after 12 weeks into the NFL season, allowing for them to have time to reflect on their roster while resting.
Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, reflection should yield change. Change is adding new players who are still available through free agency. Who are some current free agents that can come in and make a difference for this struggling Bolts team?
Chargers Free Agent Targets
OL, Nick Gates
The Chargers offensive line has been through many stages of turmoil, ranging from extremely unfortunate season-ending injuries, to free agent busts, to even new additions from trades not panning out.
With that, maybe the solution is to simply sign a guy who has registered snaps at all offensive line spots except left tackle. Insert Nick Gates, a journeyman backup with positional flexibility, experience and generally decent PFF grades.
Gates' most recent stint with the Eagles yielded a 75.0 overall blocking grade, with a 65.5 pass blocking grade and a 49.0 run blocking grade (on 96 snaps, playing all three IOL positions). These grades would rank amongst active offensive linemen on the Chargers first, second and fifth, respectively.
IDL, Carl Davis Jr.
The Chargers defense just gave up nearly 200 rushing yards to a struggling offense. This poor performance is a combination of a plethora of different issues, but adding an experienced veteran to the interior defensive line could be a start.
Carl Davis Jr. is a journeyman interior defensive lineman who was cut by the Washington Commanders right before the season started. Without yet finding a home, the former third-round pick has an interesting resume.
Last season, Davis Jr. played 89 snaps earning solid PFF grades of: 60.3 in rush defense, 72.9 in tackling and 65.6 in pass rush. More than enough for the Chargers to consider as a contributor, rather than playing their dual-threat "weapon" in Scott Matlock on defense snaps.
LB, Eric Kendricks
The most interesting name for the Chargers to consider during their bye week is linebacker Eric Kendricks. A long-time Minnesota Vikings legend, who had a stint with the Chargers in 2023 and a stint with the Cowboys in 2024.
After seemingly two successful seasons, Kendricks has yet to sign anywhere in 2025, but has been given an opportunity by the Baltimore Ravens to sign to their practice squad. He declined, eyeing a 53-man roster spot instead.
If the Chargers were to offer that, knowing that Kendricks just worked out for a team that runs a very similar defensive system to their own, it could be a real possibility for Kendricks to come back to a familiar team to help them down the stretch of the NFL season.
Kendricks had a 117-tackle, 3.5 sack season last time he was in Powder Blues, and with the Bolts linebackers playing much below expectation, why can't the veteran step and provide some much-needed change at the second level of the defense?
