Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's Chargers bye week plans revealed?
Well before the bye week for the Los Angeles Chargers, the budding romance between quarterback Justin Hebert and Madison Beer really took off.
Now, we might just know a little more about how Herbert and Beer have spent the Chargers’ bye week.
As savvy social media users pointed out, Beer’s social media accounts have been throwing out major hints for the better part of a week now.
Beer recently posted photos from the Oregon area, spurring speculation that she was with Herbert out there for the break:
Speaking of spurring speculation, other social media users wondered if certain hints meant Herbert might make an appearance on “College GameDay” for ESPN before the Oregon vs. USC game in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend:
Now would be an opportune time for Herbert to make an appearance on the show, bye week and all. Maybe it won’t be in an official capacity on the show, but perhaps mere attendance as a fan at the game itself (with or without Beer).
These little hints are a new thing for Chargers fans when it comes to Herbert. That’s especially the case compared to the obviously public rollout of their relationship just a few weeks back, when they hit a Los Angeles Lakers game and other very public spots for photos and such.
Saturday, then, could be the latest in that saga for Herbert and Beer as the Chargers rest on bye.
