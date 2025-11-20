Chargers' rookie class looks like another solid effort from Joe Hortiz at bye week
At the bye week, one thing is clear about the Los Angeles Chargers: They have another hit rookie class on their hands.
A year removed from getting Joe Alt and finding fifth-round gems like Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, Chargers brass like Joe Hortiz are at it again.
Sure, first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton looked great before going to injured reserve. He rushed for 314 yards and two scores on a 4.8 average over just 66 attempts and is the obvious workhorse back when he comes back.
But second-rounder Tre Harris clearly has a bright future at wideout. Third-rounder Jamaree Caldwell is starting to get after opposing quarterbacks, too.
Then there's fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden, who has already grabbed the starting spot and doesn't appear ready to let it go for a decade-plus, at least at first glance.
Don’t forget sixth-round safety R.J. Mickens, who has jumped up the depth chart in such a way that the Chargers were more than comfortable to trade away a safety while acquiring Odafe Oweh recently. He’s also bumped someone like Tony Jefferson back to the practice squad or inactives list.
That’s to say nothing of the undrafted class, either. Linebacker Marlowe Wax has been a revelation on special teams, at least. Cornerback Nikko Reed has provided some unexpected depth at corner and helped them get through some injuries there this year already, too.
Sure, some might hindsight the top end of the draft. The Chargers opted to go after a devalued position like running back, as opposed to better protecting Justin Herbert. That looks especially rough with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater gone for the year, to mention a few of the injuries up front.
But realistically? Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh appear to have another very solid draft class contributing right away, which is more than most organizations can say.
