Jim Harbaugh reveals new option after Chargers' trade arrival gets benched in debut
The Los Angeles Chargers are fortunate their bye week is here, as the offensive line situation has been a disaster. Injuries to key players such as Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt have seriously hindered what the Bolts offense is capable of, as there seemed to be a new starting five every week up to this point.
One new combination they tried was putting Trevor Penning in at left tackle last week. The Chargers acquired Penning from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the trade deadline. It was evident why they only had to give up a 2027 sixth-round pick for him.
In the Chargers' 35-6 beatdown at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Penning allowed five pressures and a sack. To be fair, Penning had moved to left guard with the Saints prior to being traded. It was his first time playing with the Chargers at the position he failed at in the past. Still, it was bad enough for them to pull the plug early and replace him with Austin Deculus.
As the Chargers use this week to rest and plan for the Las Vegas Raiders coming out of the bye, another offensive line change could be coming.
Jim Harbaugh hints at Jamaree Salyer coming back into starting lineup
Salyer hasn't exactly been great either, as he's taken snaps at right guard and both tackle spots. He's allowed 11 pressures, three sacks and committed three penalties in 2025. Still, what choice do the Chargers have at this point? The answer to their offensive line woes isn't coming this year, so they'll need to continue experimenting with what they already have.
Salyer, the Chargers' 2022 sixth-round pick, started 31 games over his first two seasons before moving into a backup role. He's started one game this year and appeared in nine contests.
